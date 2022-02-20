CALGARY, Alberta — Elias Lindholm scored for the seventh straight game as the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday for their ninth consecutive win.
Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist for Calgary, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots while starting for the 14th time in 15 games. Lindholm, who also had an assist, extended his point streak to nine games with eight goals and seven assists during the stretch.
“A lot of teams got points last night,” Lindholm said. “We want to keep the momentum going and get some room, so it was an important win. It was tough, they played tight and it’s not a lot of room out there and not a lot of chances. We found a way.”
The Flames are one win away from matching the longest win streak in franchise history.
“I think right now we just want to win,” Markstrom said. “You want to keep winning. I don’t think anybody is looking at (the streak), but we want to keep the momentum and keep getting two points. That’s the only thing that matters right now.”
Calle Jarnkrok scored for Seattle, which has lost three straight.