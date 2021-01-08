PORTLAND. Ore. — Damian Lillard had 39 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Minnesota Timberwolves their sixth consecutive loss with a 135-117 victory Thursday.
CJ McCollum added 20 points for the Blazers, who led by 33 in the second half. Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and seven rebounds before Portland rested its starters in the fourth quarter.
Former Washington State standout CJ Elleby scored four points in seven minutes of action. He was 1-of-1 from the field and 2-of-2 from the line.
D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each scored 26 points for the Timberwolves (2-6), who continue to struggle without Karl-Anthony Towns as he recovers from a dislocated left wrist. He’s missed six games, coinciding with Minnesota’s losing streak.
Lillard, who also had seven rebounds and seven assists in playing less than 30 minutes, said he made a point of coming out strong.
“I need to be more aggressive, be in attack mode, just trying to lift the level of urgency from the start,” Lillard said.
The Timberwolves had a narrow 29-28 edge after the opening quarter, paced by Russell with 11 points.
Portland (4-4) pulled in front in the second, taking a 46-36 lead on Gary Trent Jr.’s 3-pointer. Robert Covington’s 3, which capped a 15-0 run, extended the lead to 54-36 as Minnesota’s offense stalled.
After leading 75-56 at the break, the Blazers pushed their advantage to 95-65 in the third on Lillard’s 3 from 33 feet out.
Edwards dunked to get Minnesota to 116-100 with more than six minutes left.
“Losses when they stack up, it hurts,” Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. “We’re all competitors here. You’ve got to fight the natural instinct to let go of the rope when things get tough. You grab onto somebody next to you when things get tough.”
Saunders said help might be on the way soon because Towns has been making progress.
“Once we get back to Minnesota, we’ll evaluate more, and get him around the team and see where he is at that point,” Saunders said.
Until their big man does return, Malik Beasley said the Timberwolves need to weather this slump.
“We’ve got to help each other. We’ve got to trust each other. That’s the main thing. We’ve got to have each other’s back. I don’t think we’re doing that right now. We’ve got to come together,” he said.