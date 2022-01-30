The book by Olympic champion Lanny Bassham, “With Winning in Mind,” was reading material new coach Geoff Stevens required for each member of his LC Lightning 18U hockey team before the new season. Not only did they read it, Stevens made them all write a book report.
“The book made me really think,” said Dan Bell, a 16-year-old who has six goals and eight assists for the 23-0-2 Lightning this season.
Stevens, who previously played college hockey at Division II Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, and coached Southern Methodist University’s club team, wanted to get his team in the right mindset off the jump, and it has gone better than he expected.
The Lightning are off to their best start to a season in program history. This coming from a team that didn’t have enough players to need tryouts, what assistant Jason Lee called a “house program.” The team constantly travels to face teams that had the luxury of creating what equates to high school varsity and junior varsity teams.
“We are just better conditioned,” Stevens said. “I have made them run lots of lines.”
The conditioning is paying off, as the Lightning are averaging more than six goals per contest.
Leading the way is 15-year-old captain Clayton Lee. In his first year on the team, Lee has proven to be the Adam Banks style of player they needed. Lee has recorded nine hat tricks (three goals in a game) and leads the team with 46 goals and 63 points on the season.
Lee has credited the team’s success to the amount of respect they all have for each other and the coach.
“I think everyone got a little too comfortable with the former coach,” Lee said. “And he got a little too comfortable with us.”
“We are a lot more focused,” said 17-year-old Conner Short. “We did a lot more conditioning this year.”
Stevens loved the depth the team had; the stats show the same as six different players are averaging more than a point per game.
Second in scoring is Jared Jelinek, who spent his fall playing football for Lewiston High School. Jelinek has 40 points with 22 goals, including three hat tricks.
Judah Bomley (15), Austin Trout (14) and Esten Lee (11) also each have double-digit goals on the season.
Stevens gave a lot of credit for the team’s success to their goalie Jack Silfur. In the Frozen Faceoff Tournament in Spokane last weekend, Silfur allowed just three goals in five games.
“Jack is the best goaltender in the league, works very hard, and always has a great attitude. He stands on his head and gives the team great confidence,” Stevens said.
The Lightning fell behind 2-0 to the Seattle Junior Admirals in the final before Silfur shut the door the rest of the game and his teammates scored six unanswered times. The LC team outscored its opponents 34-3 in the tournament.
The team returns to action Feb. 4-6 in a tournament in Coeur d’Alene. Their final homestand will be Feb. 19-20 against Spokane. The Idaho state tournament is March 4-5 in Hailey.
When Lee, Short and Bell were asked how they would perform at state, all three were hesitant to sound overconfident.
But Stevens stepped in and proudly said, “No boys, we are going to win it.”
