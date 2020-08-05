One of the most highly-sought-after athletes in some time in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley made his collegiate intentions known Tuesday.
Cruz Hepburn, a three-sport standout at Lewiston High School who had been the recipient of major college baseball offers from around the West Coast, verbally committed on Twitter to attend the University of Washington to continue his academic and athletic career starting in fall 2022.
“I’ve had some offers and I’ve been waiting for a while,” said Hepburn, who will be a junior at Lewiston when school begins later this month. “I was going to wait a little bit longer, but with everything that’s been going on, I felt I had to make my decision earlier.”
His choices were narrowed to Oregon State, Oregon, Utah, Gonzaga and the Huskies. He said he felt really comfortable with the coaching staff and when he toured the Seattle campus in summer 2019, Hepburn fell in love with the area.
“I just liked how the coaches were,” he said. “With the way they work with their team day-in and day-out, it just felt right. Their campus was unreal.”
He noted head coach Lindsay Meggs, and assistants Elliott Cribby and Ronnie Prettyman were huge influences and instrumental in making the decision a lot easier.
Hepburn also pointed out many of his classmates were starting to ponder their futures and making collegiate decisions, so it was one reason why he chose now as the best time to make his commitment known.
“With everything going on, kids were starting to worry and everyone here was starting to make commitments,” said Hepburn, who has a 4.0 grade-point average. “That was a big part of it and instead of just having these things on my chest, I wanted to go with my heart.”
Hepburn hasn’t chosen a major as of yet, but declaring his intent far in advance also gives him time to talk with his parents, Summer and John, to see what the best course will be for his future off the diamond.
Of course, they were influential in helping him make what he feels is the right choice.
“They just wanted me to go wherever I wanted to,” Hepburn said. “They helped me figure out things academically.”
But Hepburn still has some work to do on the field of play, unless the coronavirus pandemic puts a clamp on those plans.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound 16-year-old gained more than 1,000 yards as a sophomore on the football team, and was a defensive stalwart and one of the best rebounders on the basketball team. But where he had been getting the most looks had been in baseball.
As a freshman, he had a .571 on-base percentage and was a slick fielder at shortstop. Lewiston coach Davey Steele wanted to use Hepburn’s all-around ability out of the bullpen as a 10th-grader, as he’s developed some offspeed pitches to add to an 85-mph fastball.
Unforutnately, Hepburn only played one high school game this spring before COVID-19 disrupted things, He was thrilled when he had the opportunity to play summer baseball starting in July, playing for the LC 19U team that was led by Kevin Maurer — who also is the Lewis-Clark Twins American Legion baseball coach most years — as well as the Spokane Expos. He’s been playing with the Expos since the age of 11.
Also in his background: Time spent as a youth wrestler.
When Hepburn was profiled earlier this summer by the Tribune, Steele was in awe of the sheer, all-around makeup the youngster displays.
“I think there are certain things you learn in football that you don’t on the baseball field, like the toughness and some skill sets that football requires and baseball doesn’t,” said Steele, who also is the football team’s offensive coordinator/running backs coach. “And basketball as well, because it requires a lot of lateral movement and finesse.
“That’s made him such a well-rounded athlete, and that’s what colleges are looking at.”
His goals for the next two years are quite simple and obvious: win a State championship.
“The big goal in football is a state championship, because I think we’re going to be really good this year,” Hepburn said. “And the same in basketball and baseball.”
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.