In a district title match last week, Lewiston High School wrestler Tristan Bremer gave up only one point — and lost.
One of his goals this weekend is to face the same opponent for the state championship. If he does, he’ll try to ratchet up the tempo this time.
The sophomore 106-pounder drew a No. 3 seed and teammate Reuben Thill (182) landed a No. 2 berth heading into the Idaho state tournament that begins today at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The Bengals take eight wrestlers into the Class 5A competition, Moscow has three at 4A while Clearwater Valley and Orofino boast 11 and 10 qualifiers, respectively, in the small-school class that combines 1A and 2A schools.
The lone No. 1 seed from this district is Kelton Saad (285) of Potlatch, which qualified eight for the 2A meet and hopes to be the highest-scoring 1A school. Potlatch’s Kenon Brown (170) is a defending champion but is seeded second behind an undefeated top dog.
Bremer (32-6) is coming off a frustrating 1-0 loss to Roddy Romero of Post Falls in the district final at Rathdrum. It was Bremer’s second consecutive one-point setback to Romero, so he’s plenty motivated to meet him in the state final Saturday.
It could happen: Romero is seeded No. 1 and therefore on the opposite side of the bracket from Bremer. In the semifinal round, the young Bengal likely could face No. 2 seed Joshua Mendoza of Timberline, whom Bremer edged 7-6 at the Rollie Lane Invitational in January. So he has inspired the confidence of Lewiston coach Stuart Johnson.
“Tristan is all business when we get to this level,” he said.
In that district title clash, the only point came when Romero pulled off an escape early in the second period.
“He’s such a defensive wrestler, it’s hard to score on him, and he’s hard to hold down,” Johnson said.
So he wants Bremer, if he faces Romero again, to quicken the pace and take repeated shots.
“If we get it moving as quickly as we can, I think it will wear him down to where we’ll score,” the coach said.
Last year, Romero and Bremer placed second and third, respectively, in the 98-pound bracket behind a wrestler now competing at 120.
The 2020 scenario is similar for Thill, who is seeded second behind rival Matthew Whitcomb of Lake City, who beat him 13-8 for the district crown.
Lewiston senior Damon Shaw (170), who placed fourth last year, is seeded fifth this time, and the Bengals are eager to see the state meet debut of promising freshman Rockwell Jones (145).
Saad (34-10), the Potlatch heavyweight, took fifth last year at 220 and now faces the challenge of being the favorite to win.
“He’s wrestling tough,” Loggers coach Bryan Bryngelson said. “As long as he doesn’t get frustrated or try to overthink stuff, I think he’ll be OK.”
Brown, in seeking a repeat title, will try to match older brother Kyle’s two state championships in 2011 and 2014. But he’ll probably need to knock off North Fremont’s Riggen Cordingley, who is 54-0 with plenty of quality wins.
Seeded second for Potlatch is James Clark (132), who’s on a roll after upsetting Clearwater Valley’s Christian Fabbi in the district final. Clark quit the team early in the season before Bryngelson uncharacterstically invited him back at midseason to bolster the Loggers’ chances at the mythical 1A team title. Their main competition is Grace.
Potlatch junior Gabe Prather (145) is seeded third, one spot above his placing a year ago. Among Orofino’s qualifiers is junior Brayden Turcott (138), who was fourth last season.
In 4A, Skyla Zimmerman (98) of Moscow is seeded fourth as a freshman girl with a penchant for beating male opponents.
Grummert may be reached at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.
Area state qualifiers
CLASS 5A
Lewiston — Tristan Bremer (106); Owen Hemphill (120); Gage Fiamengo (126); Landon Bennett (132); Noah Jones (138); Rockwell Jones (145); Damon Shaw (170); Reuben Thill (182).
CLASS 4A
Moscow — Skyla Zimmerman (98); Logan Kearney (220); Kyran Mutart (220).
CLASS 2A
Clearwater Valley — Keyan Boller (98); Fallon Wilkins (106); Landon Olsen (106); Anthony Fabbi (113); Payton Wilson (126); Christian Fabbi (132); Tristin Dominguez (138); Jesse Knox (145); Cedar Fisher (145); Anthony Carter (160); Austin Corey (170).
Grangeville — Sebastian Darwish (170); Bladen Farmer (182).
Highland — Kadence Beck (106).
Orofino — Brayden Turcott (138); Sean Larsen (152); Kai Naranjo (160); Danny Fowler (160); Clayton Larsen (182); Darrion McIntosh (182); Thor Kessinger (195); Jasavan Westling (195); Caleb Johnson (220); Ben Vaughn (285).
Potlatch — Avery Palmer (120); Taylor McPherson (126); James Clark (132); Tyson Tucker (138); Gabe Prather (145); Izack McNeal (152); Kenon Brown (170); Kelton Saad (285).
Prairie — Holli Schumacher (106).
State schedule
Today
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Class 2A and 3A championship (one round) and consolation (two rounds) matches.
3:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Class 4A and 5A championship (one round) and consolation (two rounds) matches.
Saturday
10 to 11:30 a.m. — Championship semifinals for all classes.
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Two rounds of consolation matches for all classes.
1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Third- through sixth-place matches for all classifications.
4:30 p.m — Parade of athletes, followed by championship matches for all classes
— All Times Pacific