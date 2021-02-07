For the first time this season, Lewiston had a crowd at its back.
And the Bengals did not disappoint it.
Lewiston’s boys’ basketball team reciprocated its audience’s piercing support on senior day Saturday in the Orchards, putting on a spirited show for the Bengal faithful — and collecting what likely was its most impressive win of the year in the process.
Rallying from down eight points midway through the fourth quarter, the Bengals got contributions gym-wide during their 63-58 upset of Inland Empire League rival Lake City, the state’s fourth-ranked team in Class 5A.
“We didn’t have that kind of energy that we played with today,” said Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich when asked to pinpoint differences between this contest and a 29-point loss to the Timberwolves on Jan. 19 in Coeur d’Alene.
“There was energy from the guys on the bench, senior leadership, and the crowd’s going to amp you up a little more. It was all those factors.”
Lake City (12-5, 7-2) surged ahead 48-40 with a 9-0 run in the early stages of the fourth. But the ball-sharing Bengals were quick with a fiery response.
Junior guard Jace McKarcher buried a corner 3-pointer. Senior forward Joel Mullikin followed with a deep ball from the wing. Senior point guard Kash Lang got in on the fun with a straightaway 3, and not to be left out, junior guard Braydon Forsman found a window for another bucket from outside.
“(Our coaches) have been praising our shots, telling us to shoot all the time,” Lang said. “It’s starting to come out. We got confident in the fourth quarter and started hitting everything — like we should, because we’re all good shooters.”
In a span of three minutes, Lewiston (9-5, 6-4) had flipped the momentum and built a six-point advantage. The Bengals were money from the foul line late, and their defense didn’t permit a clean look on a potential game-tying 3 from Lake City with eight seconds left.
“We all have the confidence in us that we can make big things happen,” senior post George Forsmann said. “That’s what we saw right there.”
Forsmann paced LHS with 13 points and seven rebounds; Lang tacked on 13 points, three boards and two assists; Forsman contributed 10 points; McKarcher totaled all seven of his points in the fourth; Mullikin tallied eight points and four rebounds and fellow senior Shadryn Goeckner scored five to go with his seven rebounds.
Goeckner sparked an 8-0 run right out of the gates when he swished his first-career 3 on a drawn-up play to open the scoring.
“I told him: ‘Knock down the first one and let’s get the crowd going crazy,’” Ulrich said. “He did just that, and that set the tone for the rest of the day.”
Added Goeckner: “It was unbelievable. First game back with a crowd in the new gym, everyone just went crazy.”
Lake City bounced back, riding red-hot shooting from senior wing Jack Kiesbuy, who hit four 3s and poured in 20 points in the first half. Lewiston altered its defense to a triangle to contain Timberwolf perimeter standouts Kiesbuy and Kolton Mitchell.
Kiesbuy didn’t have a point after halftime, and Mitchell managed five in all.
“We prepared a lot this week for them. We knew what they wanted to do, so we focused in on their key players, made sure we locked them up,” Mullikin said.
Lake City’s Zach Johnson picked up the slack with 16 points, 12 coming during the tit-for-tat second half. Moscow transfer post Blake Buchanan added nine — including a strong two-handed dunk — amid ribbing “Moscow Bears” chants from the LHS student section, which was vocal all afternoon.
“Can’t thank (the spectators) enough for supporting these guys. They were a big part of it,” Ulrich said. Under revised COVID-19 protocols in Idaho, venues can admit 40 percent capacity, or four fans per student-athlete — whichever number is greater.
Lewiston shot 20-for-51 (39.2 percent) against Lake City’s 22-for-46 mark (47.8 percent). The Bengals committed only six turnovers to the Timberwolves’ 10, and were stronger at the foul line and on the glass.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (11-6, 7-2)
Blake Buchanan 3 3-4 9, Ben Janke 1 0-0 2, Chris Irvin 2 0-0 4, Jack Kiesbuy 7 2-2 20, Nathan Spellman 1 0-0 2, Zach Johnson 6 1-6 16, Kolton Mitchell 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 6-12 58.
LEWISTON (9-5, 6-4)
Chanse Eke 1 0-0 3, Jace McKarcher 2 2-2 7, Kash Lang 3 6-6 13, Joel Mullikin 2 2-5 8, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 0 2-2 2, Braydon Forsman 3 2-2 10, James White 1 0-0 2, Shadryn Goeckner 2 0-0 5, George Forsmann 6 1-2 13. Totals 20 15-19 63.
Lake City 11 17 13 17—58
Lewiston 16 11 13 23—63
3-point goals — Kiesbuy 4, Johnson 3, Mullikin 2, Forsman 2, Lang, Goeckner, Eke, McKarcher.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.