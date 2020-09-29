The Lewiston High School freshman football team has been cleared to return to practice, athletic director Corey Williams told the Tribune on Monday, and the Bengals will be able to return to the field this week for their football game against Moscow.
The team, which found out Thursday it had a positive coronavirus test with a player as well as a family member of a player, had been doing mitigation and contact tracing of its players since Wednesday, when there were concerns raised about the possibility of a positive test.
This comes as cases among the high school athletics community are on the rise.
There are four known cases of COVID-19 among either coaches or athletes, including three in the past 10 days.
Grangeville had a football player test positive on Sept. 11. Genesee had a coach on the football team come up with a positive result on Sept. 19. Then on Sunday, it was learned a Potlatch volleyball coach had contracted the virus.
Williams said there were a couple of players pending clearance, but there are enough players for the Bengals to return to practice, which they did at Jenifer Middle School. The hope is to get the remaining freshmen cleared during the week and have them ready for Friday’s game against Moscow, which will be a doubleheader with their varsity brethren at the Kibbie Dome.
The Bengals and Bears freshman teams start the action at 4 p.m., with the varsity teams kicking off at 7 p.m.
“We’ll learn from this,” Williams said. “We’ll fine-tune our communication process so we can be prepared if need be.”
Ticket information and protocols for Friday’s doubleheader will be made available later in the week.