The Lewiston High School football game scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Lakeland now will take place at the same time but at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome. It will be the back half of a doubleheader, with the first game being Troy vs. Kendrick at 4 p.m.
There will be a little more than 400 reserved seats available for Bengal fans. The seating will be in groups of four and will have a seat number assigned. Each player will have four reserved tickets, for immediate family members. Cost is $5 for adults and students in grades 6-12, $3 for senior citizens and students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Immediate family members can purchase tickets from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the main office at the new high school. Remaining tickets will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main office. If there are tickets available after the presale, the school will send out a notification and those tickets will be available at the Kibbie Dome. Idaho High School Activities Association passes will be the only ones accepted, and that’s only if there are tickets remaining at the venue.
Because of the shift in the game, there are certain protocols fans must follow: Face masks are required for everyone except for players; there will be thermal scanners upon entrance; there is a clear bag policy, meaning purses, diaper bags or other large containers that aren’t clear will not be allowed.
The game also will be broadcast on IdahoSports.com and on KZBG-FM (99.1) for those who will not attend in person.