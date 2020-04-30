After a few Lewiston High School softball practices, the Bengals would gather around a bucket, with each player grasping a rock.
It was a team-bonding activity third-year coach Kristin Delp had instilled within her well-rounded, senior-laden group: take turns tossing the stone in the bucket and talk through real-world problems, further developing relationships with some of the people you’re around most.
“It really helps solidify the bond, to realize softball isn’t the most important thing, and to just be there for each other,” Delp said. “For some of them, softball is really the escape. I think it does a lot.”
The Bengals boasted a group of standout hitters, lock-down pitchers and experienced defenders. They were primed to make a run at the state tournament, and just might have had some kind of breakthrough there.
“They were definitely my best team, even if it wasn’t all inherent talent — it was their chemistry, which makes a big difference,” Delp said. “Plus, they did have talent. That’s what made them so solid.”
Because of concerns with the spread of the coronavirus, Lewiston started and ended the year with a doubleheader sweep at Lakeland of Rathdrum on March 12. The Bengals stormed the Hawks 24-0 in Game 1 before stringing together five consecutive extra-base hits in the sixth inning of the second game to rally from a 7-1 hole and win 10-7.
Lewiston totaled 33 hits and 32 RBI on the day.
“Obviously, hitting was a strength, but I have to say the big improvement was our attitudes,” Delp said. “In the past, I think just being a young team, we tended to give in. But they fought so hard in that second game. They don’t give up on each other, and that’s a strong suit.”
In the Class 5A Inland Empire League, the Bengals had an opening this year. In the past, they’d hit a league roadblock, usually in the form of Coeur d’Alene’s Lake City. But the Timberwolves lost a lot from 2019, unlike Lewiston.
“It was our best chance in my mind,” Delp said. “We’d always been a good second, then don’t perform as well in the playoffs. That wouldn’t have happened this year, and the girls felt that too, for sure.”
“There was more of a drive this year. We wanted it,” added senior outfielder Isabelle Taylor, one of the team’s captains who hit .365 a year ago.
The Bengals had the personnel to do it. Their eight seniors all were key contributors, and they were returning nine overall from a team that went 9-9 last season.
“We wanted every girl to be a threat, and we had that,” Delp said. “It’s tough, especially because it was one of the bigger senior classes.”
Taylor, the leadoff hitter, was a motivator who excelled under pressure. At first base, freshman Loryn Barney seemed poised for a breakout. Her sister, Taryn, hit .642 last year, starting mostly at third. The two played summer ball for the Washington Angels, a notable travel team based in Richland.
Senior Parker Foster, who Delp said, “I can trust anywhere,” was a versatile hitter in the No. 2 spot (.328) and a dependable second baseman who’s committed to Columbia Basin College. Madilyn Sorenson, a three-year catcher, had three homers in the doubleheader, building upon her .451 average from last season. Senior Hally Wells, a .385 hitter, starred at shortstop for three seasons, “getting to balls she has no business getting,” Delp said. Sophomore Karli Taylor found her a home in center field, and speedy senior Tai Bausch held down left. Senior utility player Morgan Lawrence — a Crown College (Minn.) commit — was a hitting specialist who started the year 5-for-5. Senior baserunning expert AnnaLia Clapp “became our unofficial team mascot, because she was willing to do everything,” Delp said.
Junior pitcher Samantha Mader was a captain, and strong-armed force on the mound who’s “just tough a girl who plays through anything,” Delp said. She took it upon herself to pitch four innings with a massive bruise on her leg against Lakeland, sustained from a line drive. Fellow senior Sara O’Connor returned with a lot of work under her belt (and a .435 average on offense). Sophomore Kaitlin Banks recently had been inserted into the rotation.
“We had really good pitchers, with great ball movement and speed, then we have girls in our batting lineup that get on (base) pretty much every time,” Bausch said. “We all played as a team, and everyone got along so well. To be a great team, you have to be cohesive.”
Even before the year began, the Bengals gathered to discuss their potential and how this could be “the best we’ve been in the last three to four years,” Wells said. They had their sights set on top two in the IEL.
Their chemistry was crucial, and constantly improving. Many of them had played alongside each other for the past decade, including in the summer. Delp said they were coachable and confident in each other’s capabilities. And players appreciated their coach for her team-building, and of note: For coaching as much as possible while pregnant last year.
“I think of them as a family,” Wells said. “... We didn’t really have a weak link. Everyone played a part in the team, no matter the position.”
Said Taylor: “We knew we could trust our teammates. Everything was looking good. Everyone had a positive attitude, and we really had a shot.”
The bond was there — the rocks were in the bucket — and Lewiston had the talent too. Although the rest of Idaho’s Class 5A didn’t get to see it, at least the Bengals knew it.
“It’s sad we didn’t get a chance to show it,” Delp said. “It’s really hard to see them going through this. I can’t even imagine.
“I just miss them, love them and respect them.”
