Lewiston’s Hoyt Hvass, left, locks arms with Clarkston’s Dawson Bailey in a 132-pound match during a dual meet Wednesday. Hvass beat Bailey for the third time this season, this time with a third-period pinfall.
Lewiston’s Gabriel Ruth attempts to flip over against Clarkston’s Bodee Thivierge in a 145-pound match during a wrestling dual Wednesday.
Clarkston’s Dawson Bailey tries to get out of the grip of Lewiston’s Hoyt Hvass in a 132-pound match during a wrestling dual Wednesday.
Clarkston’s Braden Jared raises both arms after defeating Lewiston’s Benicio Avila in a 220-pound match during a wrestling dual Wednesday.
Lewiston’s Rob Storm smiles as he pins Clarkston’s Justyn Waters in a 285-pound match during a wrestling dual Wednesday.
Lewiston’s Jack Brinkly rolls over with Clarkston’s Clayton Ocwell in a 120-pound match during a wrestling dual Wednesday.
Lewiston’s Hoyt Hvass, left, wrestles Clarkston’s Dawson Bailey during a 132-pound match during a wrestling dual Wednesday.
Lewiston’s Brice Cuthbert holds down Clarkston’s Gavin Wood during Wednesday's wrestling dual Wednesday.
Clarkston’s Braden Jared, left, picks up Lewiston’s Benicio Avila in a 220-pound match during a wrestling dual Wednesday.
Clarkston’s Bodee Thivierge, back, throws Lewiston’s Gabriel Ruth down to the mat in a 145-pound match during a wrestling dual Wednesday.
Unfortunately for the Clarkston wrestling team, it was done before the annual Golden Plunger dual match against host Lewiston got started Wednesday.
The Bengals notched a 52-21 victory against the Bantams once it was official. Clarkston only had eight active wrestlers, losing three before the dual started because of injury and sickness.
“We came into this not healthy at all, but that’s OK,” Clarkston coach Corey Thiverege said. “We should get everyone back for districts. So I’m hoping we’re going to be good.”
Here’s what we learned:
Hvass-Bailey, part III
Hoyt Hvass and Dawson Bailey wrestled for the second time in four days and the third time in two months.
Hvass completed the trilogy, earning his third victory against the Clarkston standout with a third-period pin.
Hvass found himself relentlessly digging for ties in the first period, forcing the referee to call a warning for stalling on Bailey.
After a scoreless first, Hvass got on the board quickly after a standup. He then hit Bailey with his signature fireman’s carry to go up 3-0.
Hvass used his strength to take advantage on top during the third. Eventually, he was able to lock in an inside cradle in the same pinning combination he used to put Bailey away at Saturday’s Clearwater Classic, getting the fall with 16 seconds left.
“This is more of what you expect when these two wrestle,” Lewiston coach Colton Maddy said. “Bailey is a stud just like (Hvass) is. Bailey is hard to score on and (Hvass) stayed patient and got the points when he needed them.”
4-4
While Lewiston more than doubled Clarkston on the scoreboard, in matches actually wrestled the two crosstown rivals split 4-4.
Braden Jared earned the Bantams’ first victory at 220 against Brian Wignall. He finished Wignall off with a power half in the second period with one minute remaining.
“(Braden) deserves this,” Thiverege said. “He’s put in the work. Last year, he weighed over 300 pounds and now he’s down to 208 pounds. He deserves what’s going on right now.”
Geovanny Alba also earned a pinfall victory, this one in a matter of seconds. Alba took down Lewiston’s Zander Johnson with a double leg that immediately sent him to his back.
Johnson squirmed to avoid the pin, but Alba dug for a half-nelson that was too much for Johnson to overcome.
“He’s had an on-and-off year so far, but I think things are finally starting to click for him,” Thiverege said. “He’s really had to start grinding and it started at the Clearwater Classic, I think. He lost his first match and he had to win seven matches to just get third.”
Great atmosphere
In the short history in which the annual dual has gone under the “Golden Plunger” moniker, it has provided an exciting atmosphere for all.
Former wrestlers, coaches, as well as current family and friends alike packed the gym to watch the two long-time rivals battle.
“It was fun and the atmosphere was great,” Maddy said. “It was one of the biggest crowds that we’ve ever had for this dual meet, so that was awesome. It was great to wrestle in.”
The dual always has been one local wrestling fans circle on their calendar. But with something extra to compete for, the atmosphere continues to get better and the crowd continues to get larger.
“I love coming here,” Thiverege said. “All the way from when I wrestled them back in 1996 and we beat them for the first time ever. It’s always been tight and I know the score didn’t show it tonight, but on matches we split and I’m happy.”
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Joely Slyer (Lewiston) by forfeit; 113 — Louis Sutton (Lewiston) by forfeit; 120 — Gabe Weza (Clarkston) pinned Jack Brinkley 3:39; 126 — Jase Hendren (Lewiston) by forfeit; 132 — Hoyt Hvass (Lewiston) pinned Dawson Bailey 5:44; 138 — Geovanny Alba (Clarkston) pinned Zander Johnson 0:50; 145 — Bodee Thiverege (Clarkston) dec Gabriel Ruth 7-2; 152 — Gunnar Whitlock (Lewiston) by forfeit; 160 — Austin Nine (Lewiston) pinned William Mosman 2:20; 170 — Asa McClure (Lewiston) by forfeit; 182 — Brenden Thill (Lewiston) maj dec Gavin Wood 12-2; 195 — Double forfeit; 220 — Braden Jared (Clarkston) pinned Brian Wignall 3:00; 285 — Robert Storm (Lewiston) pinned Justyn Waters 0:45.