The Lewiston High School volleyball team played in front of its home crowd for the first time in almost three weeks Tuesday against Lakeland.
The Bengals were able to put on a show for their fans, earning a 21-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-19, 17-15 Inland Empire League victory.
“They pulled it out,” Lewiston coach Lisa Davis said. “They showed some good heart at the end. Lakeland is good team, they have some great servers. But, we were able to find a way to come out on top.”
The final set was back-and-forth with five lead changes. Lewiston (9-4, 2-3) went up 9-7 after back-to-back kills by senior middle blocker Julia Dickeson. But sophomore Lia Kiefer went 6-for-6 at the line for the Hawks to give them the 13-9 advantage.
After an unforced error by Lakeland (5-7, 2-3) and a block by junior outside hitter Katy Wessels, the Bengals found themselves down just 14-12. Lewiston continued to grind, and Wessels eventually finished off the match with a kill.
Wessels led the Bengals with 21 kills and added 4½ blocks. Davis said she stepped up when she needed to.
“She’s a leader,” Davis said. “She’s a really solid player. She always find a way to perform. She also helps out her teammates and sets them up.”
Senior setter Megan Halstead was setting up shots for the Bengals, leading the way with 38 assists.
This was the second consecutive match Lewiston was extended to five sets, beating Coeur d’Alene 15-12 in the fifth on Thursday.
Senior defensive specialist Morgan Moran said that gave them an advantage.
“It helps when you’ve been here before,” said Moran, who had 31 digs. “We’re able to push in these long sets. It’s not easy on us, but we’re able to push through.”
Lewiston won the second set. The game saw eight lead changes. The biggest lead by either team was five, which came from Wessels game winning kill. Before the final, no team was able to get more than a four-point advantage.
Lewiston faced adversity in the first and third sets. In the first, the Bengals found themselves down by six and managed to narrow the gap to two before falling. As for the third, Lewiston led 14-13 before Lakeland used a 12-2 run to close that one out.
Dickeson said the Bengals started slow but were able to rebound after their coaches spoke to them and got their minds right.
“I’ll admit we started off pretty slow,” said Dickeson, who finished with 10 kills and 2½ blocks. “But towards the end after the coaches talked to us we doubled down and started playing like a family.”
The fourth set was when the Bengals started to put everything together, never losing the lead from the start.
“We came in with a game plan in mind,” Davis said. “We tried to get that done, and even though sometimes it didn’t go our way, I thought we were able to execute when it mattered.”
Lewiston next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lake City.
