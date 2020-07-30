AREA ROUNDUP
The Lewiston Baseball Club swept a doubleheader Wednesday with the Palouse Coyotes AA travel baseball team at Church Field, winning by scores of 11-10 and 11-1.
In Game 1, Lewiston had three singles and a walk, with Brice Bensching’s two-out single scoring the game winner.
Bensching, Jordan Tinney, Carson Kolb and Kyson Barden each had two hits to lead Lewiston’s offense.
Braden Plummer had four hits, including a double, three runs scored and two RBI to pace Palouse. Tyler Elbracht added a pair of hits.
Marcus Hilliard took the loss, allowing seven hits, six walks and six runs, five earned, in 5ž innings. He struck out three.
The mercy rule came into play in Game 2, as Lewiston tallied eight runs in the third in rolling to the victory.
Kaden Daniel had two hits and a run scored, Tinney and Kolb each scored twice, and Jelinek and Barden each had two RBI.
Josh Greene and Brady Coulter had doubles to pace the Coyotes’ offensive attack.
Elliot Lee took the loss for Palouse.
No pitching stats were available for Lewiston in the second game.
GAME 1
Palouse 020 200 501—10 10 4
Lewiston 122 040 002—11 13 5
Tyler Elbracht, Marcus Hilliard (4) and Braden Plummer; Carson Kolb, Teigan Abell (7) and Tyler Grandlund. W—Abell. L—Hilliard.
Palouse hits — Braden Plummer 4 (2B), Tyler Elbracht 2, Joey Hecker (3B), Josh Greene (2B), Joseph Bendel, Brady Coulter.
Lewiston hits — Carson Kolb 2 (2B, 3B), Kyson Barden 2 (3B), Jordan Tinney 2 (2B), Brice Bensching 2, Teigan Abell, Jared Jelinek, Tyler Grandlund, Teigan Knewbow.
GAME 2
Palouse 001 00—1 5 7
Lewiston 018 02—11 7 2
Elliot Lee, Joseph Bendel (3) and Josh Greene; n/a. L—Lee.
Palouse hits — Josh Greene (2B), Brady Coulter (2B), Joey Hecker, Tyler Elbracht, Marcus Hilliard.
Lewiston hits — Kaden Daniel 2, Jared Jelinek (3B), Kyson Barden (2B), Kyron Jennings (2B), Jordan Tinney.
MEN’S BASKETBALLElleby invited to NBA draft combine
CJ Elleby became the first Washington State basketball player since Klay Thompson to be invited to the NBA draft combine when a list of participants was released late Tuesday.
The combine tentatively is set to take place before the NBA draft in October. It was pushed back from May because of coronavirus concerns.
But it’s not yet known whether Elleby will be there. The 6-foot-7, All-Pac-12 wing has until Monday to decide if he’ll return for a junior season with the Cougs, or lose eligibility.
Elleby, a 1,000-point career scorer who led WSU in almost every statistical category last year, isn’t predicted to be drafted in two rounds by the majority of mock drafts.
CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated have him ranked just outside the draft, while NBADraft.net forecasts the Seattle native as the 39th overall pick to New Orleans.