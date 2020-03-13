RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Lewiston High School softball team’s offense surged against Class 4A nonleague opponent Lakeland of Rathdrum, compiling 34 runs across two games in a season-opening doubleheader sweep.
The Bengals won 24-0, then 10-7 on Thursday afternoon.
Nine Bengals registered multiple hits, and Lewiston tallied 14 extra-base hits in total.
Madilyn Sorenson paced the team with six hits, including three home runs and a double. Taryn Barney had two homers and a double; Tai Bausch had three hits (one double); Hally Wells recorded four hits (one homer and one double); Kaitlin Banks had a grand slam in Game 1; Morgan Lawrence notched four hits and a double, and Parker Foster added two singles.
“Super happy with our first outing — pretty much had a hit, drove the ball really well and hit for power,” Lewiston coach Kristin Delp said. “We seem to be such a momentum team, so once somebody catches it, it goes like wildfire.”
The Bengals compiled a 15-run sixth inning in the first game to cap off a dominant performance, in which ace Samantha Mader fanned 10 and allowed just one hit in a complete game.
Lewiston (2-0) rallied back from a 7-1 hole in Game 2, and strung together timely hits to score nine in the sixth inning to take the win. Sorenson and Barney had back-to-back home runs. They were followed by three straight doubles and a Mader homer. Banks and Mader combined to strike out nine.
“It was a heckuva win,” Delp said. “Down 7-1, a year ago, we might’ve given up.”
FIRST GAME
Lewiston 301 05(15)—24 19 0
Lakeland 000 000 —0 1 3
Samantha Mader and Madilyn Sorenson. Hailey Gosch, Haylee Smit (1) and Delaney Gosch.
Lewiston hits — Karli Taylor, Taryn Barney 2 (2B), Tai Bausch, Hally Wells 3 (HR), Isabelle Taylor, Kaitlin Banks (HR), Parker Foster 2, Sara O’Connor, Sorenson 4 (2B, 2-HR), Morgan Lawrence, Mader 2.
Lakeland hits — Harley See.
SECOND GAME
Lewiston 001 009—10 14 0
Lakeland 202 030 —7 6 0
Kaitlin Banks, Mader (4) and Barney. Kathryn Wardak and Erika Gallus.
Lewiston hits — Taylor 2, Barney 2 (2-HR); Bausch 2 (2B), Wells (2B), Sorenson 2 (HR), Lawrence 3 (2B), Mader 2 (2B, HR).
Lakeland hits — Mikayla Olson, See (2B), Hailey Gosch (2B), Haylee Smit (2B), Gallus 2 (2-2B).
PREP BASEBALL
Moscow 17, Orofino 0
OROFINO — Four Moscow pitchers combined on a no-hitter, permitting only two walks and striking out eight in the Bears’ win against Orofino — their first victory of the year.
Moscow (1-2) had 15 hits and walked eight times, and committed no errors against seven for the Maniacs (0-1). Five Bears recorded multiple hits, and combined for six extra-base hits.
Chad Redinger led the offense, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and a triple. Cam Vis and Cody Isakson tacked on doubles, and Hayden Thompson was 3-for-5, also with a double.
Pitchers Isaac Staszkow, Vis, Barrett Abendroth and Isakson split the five-inning game, and retired the side in order four times.
Moscow 230 57—17 15 0
Orofino 000 00 —0 0 7
Isaac Staszkow, Cam Vis (3), Barrett Abendroth (4), Cody Isakson (5) and CJ Anderson. Jose Barajas, Nathan Drobish (3), Michael Corder (3), Ryder Cram (4) and Christopherson.
Moscow hits — Hayden Thompson 3 (2B), Mike Kiblen, Dalton Conway, Chad Redinger 3 (2-2B, 3B), Vis 2 (2B), Wesley Carpenter 2, Isakson 2 (2B), Ryan Delusa.
Orofino hits — none.
PREP TENNIS
Post Falls 7, Moscow 5
MOSCOW — The Bears were able to take two boys’ singles matches and three of five girls’ matches in falling to the Trojans in a nonleague match.
Trevin Gottschalk and Brayden Pickard recorded wins for Moscow in boys singles, while Allison Hadley emerged with a win in girls’ singles. The girls’ doubles teams of Nikki Johnson and Chloe White, along with Ella and Emila Fountain, forged victories.
POST FALLS 7, MOSCOW 5
Boys’ singles — Trevin Gottschalk, M, def. Issac Gondo 6-3, 2-6 (7-2); Jackson Headly, PF, def. Max Radil 6-1, 6-1; Brayden Pickard, M, def. Cole Ditto 6-2, 6-0.
Boys’ doubles —Nic McLeod-Ryan Nearing, PF, def. Ethan Miller-Tyler Beller-Schilling 6-3, 6-4; Brady Christanson-Jacob Ditto, PF, def. Mark Sproull-Lynnsean Young 6-4, 6-3.
Girls’ singles — Emily Schlothauer, PF, def. Chloe Sampson 6-3, 6-2; Bailey Givens, PF, def. Katrine Cornwall 6-0, 3-6 (10-7); Allison Hadley, M, def. Myiah Pooriz 4-6, 6-1 (12-10).
Girls’ doubles — Nikki Johnson-Chloe White, M, def. Ryleah Phlmeau-Claire Willoughby 6-0, 6-2; Ella Fountain-Emila Fountain, M, def. Melanie Fry-Mattie Martensen 6-3, 6-1.
Mixed doubles — Amber Steenburgh-Malakai Verduzco, PF, def. Serena Strawn-Clayton Hemming 6-4, 6-3; Kailey Moors-Josh Nilson, PF, def. Ellen Heyns-Kolby Clyde 6-3, 4-6 (10-5).
BOYS’ PREP BASKETBALL
5A Inland Empire League announces honors
Lewiston High School junior forward George Forsmann was named an All-Class 5A Inland Empire League player when the league announced its honors Thursday.
Post Falls senior Colby Gennett and junior Caden McLean shared the league’s player of the year award. Their coach, Mike McLean, was named coach of the year.
Other honorees
Kolton Mitchell, Lake City (Coeur d’Alene); Jack Kiesbuy, Lake City; Devon Johnson, Coeur d’Alene; Alex Horning, Post Falls.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFUI golfer honored
Valeria Patino of the University of Idaho was named Big Sky Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week on Thursday.
She tied for seventh at the Entrada Classic in St. George, Utah, shooting a 5-over-par at the tournament. Patino carded a 2-under 70 in the final round — only two golfers shot 70 or under during the tournament.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
WSU’s Burckel takes second
CLEVELAND — Lauren Burckel of Washington State placed second in the women’s 50-yard breaststroke Thursday at the National Invitational Championship in swimming.
Burckel’s time was 28.20 seconds.
The competition doesn’t come under the auspices of the NCAA, which has canceled all its winter-sports postseason events because of the coronavirus. No spectators were allowed.
The Cougar team of Chloe Larson, Payton Bokowy, Keiana Fountaine and Emily Barrier placed fourth in the 200 free relay in 1 minute, 31.74 seconds.
Taylor McCoy of WSU recorded the No. 4 time in the A final of the 200 individual medley at 2:01.14, and Mackenzie Duarte was seventh in 2:02.90.
Larson placed fourth in the 50 free at 22.85, and Fountaine was 10th in 23.35.