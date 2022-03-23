Lewiston softball coach Kristin Delp admitted her team might not have taken full advantage of the kind of game small-ball is and what it can do for her team.
But the Bengals might believe in it now.
Coeur d’Alene held the Bengals to just one hit in the first game of an Inland Empire League doubleheader Tuesday at Airport Park, but the hosts would rally in Game 2 with three runs in the first two innings and held off a late rally by the Vikings to win 4-3.
“We got to play a little bit of small ball,” said Delp, who has tried during the offseason and the early practices of this year to get her team to focus more on that part of the game. “That was kind of a weakness for us last year, so that was really nice.”
Victoria Purington was the only Lewiston (2-1, 1-1) player to get a hit in the first game against Coeur d’Alene (4-1, 1-1) starting pitcher Kristine Schmidt, stopping the no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the fifth inning. She eventually would come around to score on a pair of wild pitches and an error.
Lewiston mounted a rally in the sixth inning, putting a pair of runners on with two outs before a strikeout ended that threat. In the seventh, Evanne Douglass was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a passed ball and a ground out, but the Bengals couldn’t push her across.
Schmidt picked up the win in throwing a complete game, striking out 12.
Kaitlin Banks was the tough-luck loser, allowing nine hits, a walk and three unearned runs in going the distance in the circle. She struck out nine.
The bats woke up a little in the nightcap. After the Vikings scored a run in the top of the first, Lewiston got the equalizer in the bottom half. Karli Taylor led off with a walk and moved to second on a passed ball. Loryn Barney got aboard on a two-base error that scored Taylor.
The Bengals took the lead in their half of the second. Douglass led off with a single, stole second and scored as Morgan Williams got on thanks to an error. Willams then scored on a Loryn Barney sacrifice fly that made it 3-1.
“Coeur d’Alene just hit the heck out of the ball, but our defense just really stepped it up in Game 2,” said Delp of the Vikings, who outhit Lewiston 20-5 between the two games. “Diving catches, double plays, and I think that allowed our kids to relax at bat. It allowed our pitchers and hitters to relax too.”
The Vikings had single tallies in the fifth and the sixth, but Lewiston got the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth as Jenna Barney singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, got to third on an error and scored on Sydney Arellano’s sacrifice bunt.
Coeur d’Alene tried to tie in the top of the seventh, getting three singles, but Jenna Barney got out of the jam in the circle to get the win. She allowed 11 hits and one earned run, striking out three.
There’s a constant cultural battle of getting big hits,” Delp said. “I don’t know if we’ve taken the small ball seriously. But the girls are starting to trust in it more, and hopefully the girls will see that it does work.”
Taryn Barney singled twice to account for half of the Bengals’ hits.
GAME 1
Coeur d’Alene 200 010 0—3 9 2
Lewiston 000 010 0—1 1 3
Kristine Schmidt and Delaney Gosch; Kaitlin Banks and Taryn Barney.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Delaney Gosch 3, Kristine Schmidt (2B), Skylar Burke, Alexis Blankenship, Matea Dorame, Catherine Bakken, Abby Moering.
Lewiston hit — Victoria Purington.
GAME 2
Coeur d’Alene 100 011 0—3 11 4
Lewiston 120 001 x—4 4 1
Matea Dorame, Kristine Schmidt (2) and Delaney Gosch; Jenna Barney and Taryn Barney. L—Schmidt.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Skylar Burke 3, Torrez 2 (2B), Matea Dorame (2B), Alexis Blakenship, Delaney Goswch, Catherine Bakken, Kristine Schmidt, Chloe Burke.
Lewiston hits — Taryn Barney 2, Jenna Barney, Evanne Douglas.
Clearwater Valley 16, Nezperce 1
KOOSKIA — Angel Dominguez and Jessica Ketola combined for a no-hitter as Clearwater Valley of Kooskia opened its season with a blowout of Whitepine League opponent Nezperce, prevailing in five innings via mercy rule.
“For an early season game, we played really well,” Clearwater Valley coach Vincent Martinez said. “Angel Dominguez got three strikeouts, but good on-the-spot pitching, not a lot of walks. Ketola finished us off with five strikeouts out of six batters. That’s pretty good for us. I felt we played as a good team, as a unit starting the season up.”
Ketola also made two hits with one double, as did teammate Meg’n Blundell.
Nezperce 010 00— 1 0 x
Clearwater Valley 169 0x—16 13 x
Hannah Miller and Sierra Hand; Angel Dominguez, Jessica Ketola (4) and Rayne Martinez.
W—Dominguez.
Clearwater Valley hits — Ketola 2 (2B), Meg’n Blundell 2 (2B), Whitney Andrews 2, Macy Morrow 2, Kayleigh Tavernier 2, Martinez, Cloie Spencer, Autumn Knox.
Asotin 8, Pullman 3
ASOTIN — McKenzie Adler-Nowoj’s two-run, two-out home run in the bottom of the fourth gave the host Panthers the lead for good in a nonleague win against the Greyhounds.
Adler-Nowoj’s shot broke a 2-2 tie and put Asotin (4-0) in front 4-2. The Panthers then tallied four more runs in the fifth and cruised from there.
“McKenzie got us going with her shot,” Asotin coach Willie Wingfield said. “It took us the time to go through their lineup and get on with the pitching, and after that we started scoring some runs every inning, so that was key.”
Lily Denham also had two hits and two RBI for the Panthers, including a double.
Elise McDougle and Keleigh Myers each had two hits for Pullman.
Caylie Brown went the distance in the circle, allowing eight hits and three runs, two earned. She struck out nine.
Pullman 002 000 1—3 8 1
Asotin 002 240 x—8 7 3
Sophie Armstrong, Kinsey Rees (4) and Keligh Myers; Caylie Browne and Cady Browne. L—Armstrong.
Pullman hits — Elise McDougle 2, Keligh Myers 2, Ava Petrino (3B), Sue Hailey Reyes (3B), Francis Lindberg; Sophie Armstrong.
Asotin hits — McKenzie Adler-Nowoj 2 (HR), Lily Denham 2 (2B), Caylie Brown, Abby Hall, Cady Browne.
JV — Asotin 21, Pullman 10
Post Falls 10-12, Moscow 0-2
POST FALLS — Facing a larger-division foe in Post Falls, the Bears started their softball season with back-to-back defeats.
“It was our first games of the season, so it was awesome to get out on the field,” said Moscow coach Katie Habryle, who was coaching her first game with the Bears. “We have a really young team this year, so for them to get out on the field on the first time and figure out how we all work and fit our puzzle pieces together was great, although the score didn’t reflect that. I think it was a great start for us.”
Habryle had special praise for the batting and defense of Bella Ristine, along with the pitching and batting of Amanda Pouchnik.
Complete information was not available.
Freeman 2, Colfax 1
COLFAX — Freeman of Rockland, Wash., was able to edge out Colfax in a low scoring affair with the aid of a no-hitter pitched by Abbie Amend.
All three of the game’s runs were scored in the third inning, with the 2-1 lead Freeman established there proving to be the final tally. The Scotties were led at the plate by Dixie Sefton’s two hits.
Jorja Koerner pitched six no-run innings for the Bulldogs, with her only blemish being the two-run third inning that won the game for the Scotties.
Freeman 002 000 0—2 5 2
Colfax 001 000 0—1 0 6
Abbie Amend and Jenny Sharp; Jorja Koerner and Harper Booth.
Freeman hits — Dixie Sefton 2, Jenna Sharp, Jenny Sharp, Chloe Adams.
Potlatch 10, Genesee 2
POTLATCH — The host Loggers tallied five runs in the first two innings and sailed to a Whitepine League win against the Bulldogs in the season opener for the two teams.
Allison Akins had three hits, including a double, two runs scored and two RBI for Potlatch, which outhit Genesee 12-3. Tayva McKinney went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Jaylee Fry also had two hits, a run scored and an RBI.
“We were awful jittery and a bit nervous,” Potlatch coach Dean Butterfield said. “We seen a lot of good stuff, but there’s stuff we need to work,”
Harlei Donner had a double and drove in the two Bulldogs runs.
Rebecca Butterfield allowed three hits and walked three, striking out 16, in going the distance in the circle.
Genesee 100 001 0—2 2 3
Potlatch 320 040 1—10 12 2
Rebecca Butterfield and Emma Chambers; Kendra Meyer and Harlei Donner.
Potlatch hits — Allison Akins 3 (2B), Tayva McKinney 2, Jaylee Fry 2, Emma Chambers, Josie Larson, Rebecca Butterfield, Brooklyn Mitchell, Kylie Heitstuman.
Genesee hits — Harlei Donner (2B), Shelby Hanson.
Timberlake 15, Grangeville 1
SPIRIT LAKE — Grangeville fell to Timberlake of Spirit Lake by five-inning mercy rule.
The Bulldogs (0-2) allowed 17 base hits while only managing five of their own.
Casey Whaley got the win for the Timberlake (4-0). Tapanga Rojas had three hits for the Tigers with a triple, and Logan Walsh and Ashley Grantham each had two hits and a home run. Walsh’s other hit went for a double.
Complete information was unavailable.
Grangeville 001 00— 1 5 x
Timberlake 109 41—15 17 4
BASEBALLColton 8, Potlatch 7
POTLATCH — Colton was able to hold off Potlatch to avoid a five-run collapse.
Colton (2-2) began the game with a 4-0 run in the first two innings before Potlatch responded with seven runs in the third, fourth and fifth to tie the game at seven apiece.
A scoreless sixth inning and a one-run seventh by Colton gave them the win.
Colton was led at the plate by Wyatt Jordan, who had two of the Wildcats’ four hits. Grant Wolf came in to close for Colton and got the win.
Potlatch had two hits for the game, by Waylan Marshall and Zach Younger. Tucker Anderson and Jack Clark both pulled double duty for the Loggers as catchers and pitchers.
Colton 312 010 1—8 4 5
Potlatch 004 120 0—7 2 3
Angus Jordan, Kaiden Rogerson (4), Grant Wolf (5) and Dan Bell; Jack Clark, Tucker Anderson (4) and Tucker Anderson, Waylan Marshall (4), Jack Clark (5).
W—Wolf. L—Anderson.
Colton hits — Wyatt Jordan 2, Dan Bell, Kaiden Rogerson
Potlatch hits — Waylan Marshall, Zach Younger.
Prairie 19, Lapwai 4
LAPWAI — A 14-run breakthrough in the third inning gave Prairie of Cottonwood an early victory against Whitepine League foe Lapwai.
Chase Kaschmitter batted 3-for-3 with a double and six RBI for the Pirates (3-1).
Prairie 05(14)—19 8 4
Lapwai 31 0— 4 3 4
Alex McElroy, Noah Behler (2) and Cody Kaschmitter; Promise Shawl, Brooklyn Williamson (3), DaRon Wheeler (3) William Picard and Picard, Williamson (3).
W—Behler. L— Shawl.
Prairie hits — Chase Kaschmitter 3 (2B), Noah Behler 2 (2B), Cody Kaschmitter, Alex McElroy, Colton McElroy.
Lapwai hits — William Picard, Kayden Williamson, Promise Shawl.
Touchet 6-0, Pomeroy 0-10
POMEROY — In a season-opening doubleheader, Pomeroy traded shutouts with Southeast 2B League foe Touchet.
The Pirates fell 6-0 in the first game, then won 10-0 by five-inning mercy rule in the second.
Richie Vecchio provided the only two hits for the Pirates (1-1) in the first game against Touchet’s Owen Godinez, who went the distance.
“He threw really well for Touchet, and we just had a hard time hitting them,” Pomeroy coach Kyler Lovgren said of Godinez. “In the second game, they had to throw three pitchers at us and we got onto them and started hitting really well off the rest of their pitchers.”
Trevin Kimble made three hits including a triple in the victorious second game, while freshman Colby Ledgerwood made the walkoff winning hit in the fifth.
GAME 1
Touchet 001 120 2—6 5 0
Pomeroy 000 000 0—0 2 0
Owen Godinez and Caden McMaiken; Trevin Kimble, Richie Vecchio (4), Trace Roberts (7) and Ollie Severs, Kimble (4).
L— Kimble.
Touchet hits — Chester Bergevin 2 (3B), Invy Mendoza, Dallon Huntley, Degan Dodd.
Pomeroy hits — Vecchio 2.
GAME 2
Touchet 000 00— 0 4 0
Pomeroy 210 43—10 11 1
Bergevin, Dodd (3), Mendoza (4) and McMaiken; Severs, Brody Magill (4) and Kimble.
W— Severs. L — Bergevin.
Touchet hits — Hayden Kincaid 2, Bryan Orosco, Bergevin.
Pomeroy hits — Kimble 3 (3B), Magill 2 (2B), Colby Ledgerwood 2, Vecchio 2, Severs, Roberts.
Moscow-Post Falls postponed
MOSCOW — The scheduled Inland Empire League doubleheader between Moscow and Post Falls was postponed. No make-up date was available at press time.
TRACKThree win three individual events at Kamiah meet
KAMIAH — Brady Cox was a part of three victories as host Kamiah took the boys team title in the Kamiah Track meet at the Bob Squires Sports Complex.
The Kubs won with 147.5 points, beating second-place Prairie, which had 106.5 points.
Cox won the 110 hurdles (16.03 seconds) and 300 hurdles (43.13), then was a part of the winning 1,600 relay, along with Lukas Krogh, William Millage and Kaden de Groot, in 3:58.75.
In the girls competition, Highland’s Kadence Beck and Clearwater Valley’s Eva Lundgren each won three events, but it was Lewiston which came away with the team title.
The Bengals had four victories in the event and won with 128 points, just getting past the host Kubs with 110 points.
Beck won the 100 (12.72), the 200 (26.43) and the 400 (58.56). Lundgren took the 800 (2:39.87), the 1,600 (5:56.38) and the 3,200 (12:30.41.)
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Kamiah 147.5; 2. Prairie 106.5; 3. Potlatch 68; 4. Grangeville 61.5; 5. Timberline 58.5; T6. Genesee 61; T6. Clearwater Valley 61; 8. Lewiston 40; 9. Mullan 23; 10. Nezperce 7.
100 — 1. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 11.35; 2. Micah Nelson, Tim, 11.50; 3. Jude Nelson, Tim, 11.56.
200 — 1. Zach Rambo, Pra, 23.71; 2. Micah Nelson, 23.78; 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 24.19.
400 — 1. Nolan Bartosz, Gen, 56.53; 2. Noah Geis, Pra, 58.69; 3. Jonas Lange, CV, 58.94.
800 — 1. Jack Engledow, Kam, 2:20.37; 2. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 2:22.74; 3. Matthew Wemhoff, Pra, 2:23.19.
1,600 — 1. Tyler Zechman, Gra, 5:15.15; 2. Ryan Detwiler, Gra, 5:15.16; 3. Jack Engledow, Kam, 5:20.59.
3,200 — 1. Ryan Detwiler, Gra, 11:32.69; 2. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 11:43.00; 3. Blaise Kern, Lew, 11:59.19.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 16.03; 2. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 18.59; 3. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 19.00.
300 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 43.13; 2. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 47.19; 3. David Kludt, Kam, 48.29.
400 relay — 1. Timberline (Rylan West, Jude Nelson, Jason Mohl, Micah Nelson) 46.53; 2. Prairie 46.63; 3. Potlatch 48.03.
800 relay — 1. Potlatch (Tyler Howard, Stuart Larson, Tyson Tucker, Wyatt Johnson) 1:40.47; 2. Genesee 1:44.62; 3. Clearwater Valley 1:45.09.
1,600 relay — 1. Kamiah (Brady Cox, Lukas Krogh, William Millage, Kaden de Groot) 3:58.75; 2. Grangeville 4:23.63.
Shuttle medley — 1. Kamiah (Kendrick Wheeler, Colton Sams, Jack Engledow, Emmett Long) 4:07.25; 2. Grangeville 4:17.78; 3. Clearwater Valley 4:43.72.
Shot put — 1. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 40-10; 2. Logan Amos, Pot, 40-7; 3. Porter Whipple, Kam, 40-2.
Discus — 1. Shane Hanson, Pra, 128-0; 2. Logan Amos, Pot, 119-9; 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 117-4.
High jump — 1. William Millage, Kam, 5-8; 2. Jason Mohl, Tim, 5-6; 3. Kaden de Groot, Kam, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 12-0; 2. Kaden de Groot, Kam, 10-6; 3. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 9-0.
Long jump — 1. Wyatt Johnson, Pra, 18-2; 2. Zach Rambo, Pra, 18-0; T3. Gabe Bybee, Gra, 16-11; T3. Wyatt Wilcox, Kam, 16-11.
Triple jump — 1. Grayden Johnson, Lew, 34-3; 2. Logan Petit, Mul, 31-4½; 3. John Meetling Perry, Lew, 28-3.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 128; 2. Kamiah 110; 3. Prairie 74; 4. Genesee 58.5; 5. Clearwater Valley 56; 6. Nezperce 46; 7. Potlatch 44; 8. Grangeville 33; 9. Highland 30; 10. Timberline 18.5; 11. Mullan 11.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 12.72; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.19; 3. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 13.47.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 26.43; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 27.75; 3. Laney Landmark, Kam, 27.87.
400 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 58.56; 2. Kristim Wemhoff, Pra, 1:02.16; 3. Susie Bytheway, Kam, 1:08.93.
800 — 1. Eva Lundgren, CV, 2:39.87; 2. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:40.75; 3. Kelsee Hunt, Kam, 2:48.72.
1,600 — 1. Eva Lundgren, CV, 5:56.38; 2. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 5:58.19; 3. Kelsee Hunt, Kam, 6:38.78.
3,200 — 1. Eva Lundgren, CV, 12:30.41; 2. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 12:42.34; 3. Brittany Farmer, 15:54.25.
100 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kam, 17.25; 2. Jessica Holmes, Gen, 20.47; 3. Carlie Harrell, Tim, 20.88.
300 hurdles — 1. Addy Paynter, Lew, 55.31; 2. Julia Franklin, Lew, 58.81; 3. Rory Mayer, Gen, 58.82.
400 relay — 1. Lewiston (Alexandria Anderson, Giada Talbott, Naomi Kessler, Skye VanTrease) 56.66; 2. Genesee 58.00; 3. Prairie 58.63.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Aubree Rehder, Julia Rehder, Kristin Wemhoff) 1:54.16; 2. Kamiah 1:54.59; 3. Lewiston 1:58.97.
1,600 relay — 1. Kamiah (Zayda Loewen, Susie Bytheway, Logan Landmark, Laney Landmark) 4:39.06; 2. Grangeville 5:23.69.
Shuttle medley — 1. Nezperce (Katharine Duuck, Aubree Lux, Jillian Lux, Grace Tiegs) 2:07.62; 2. Prairie 2:10.69; 3. Kamiah 2:11.09.
Shot put — 1. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kam, 28-6; 2. Josephine Johnson, Pot, 28-4; 3. Leah Frazier, Mul, 27-8.
Discus — 1. Eve Riddle, Lew, 83-3; 2. Eliana Edwards, Gra, 82-6; 3. Jessica Holmes, Gen 81-8½.
High jump — 1. Selway Shown, CV, 4-4; 2. Annabelle Loewen, Gen, 4-4; 3. Hannah Huffman, Lew, 4-2.
Pole vault — 1. Logan Landmark, Kam, 8-0; 2. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kam, 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Julia Rehder, Pra, 13-9; 2. Skye VanTrease, Lew, 13-1½; 3. Olivia Klapprich, Pra, 12-11.
Triple jump — 1. Eva Steele, Lew, 30-9½; 2. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 30-7¼; 3. Julia Rehder, Pra, 27-9¼.
GOLFAsotin and Pomeroy compete in District 7 Tournament
Pomeroy and Asotin each had individuals with sub-95 rounds in a District 7 tournament at Clarkston’s Quail Ridge Golf Course.
Both teams came into the tournament shorthanded. Asotin had only two boys compete, while Pomeroy had two boys and a girl.
“It was a great day for (the tournament),” Asotin coach William Big Man said. “Our guys started out rough, but they fought through it and finished it out strong. This is the first 18-hole course they played on this season, and I have no doubt they’ll improve.”
Kelei Lee finished with a 93 on the par-71 course. Chase Caruso finished with 90 and took home the first-place medal for the girls.
BOYS
Medalist — Daeton Deife (Odessa) 83
Team scores — Asotin 197, Pomeroy 229.
Asotin individuals — Kelei Lee 93; Brady Moore 104.
Pomeroy individuals — Jett Slusser 103; Reggie Ott 124; Chase Caruso 90.
GIRLS
Medalist — Chase Caruso (Pomeroy) 90.
BOYS TENNISLewiston 10, Lake City 2
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston defeated Lake City 10-2 in an Inland Empire League dual.
The Bengals (2-0, 1-0) swept through the boys singles and all doubles matches. Lewiston only dropped two girls singles matches to the Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene.
“Just really happy that my kids can come out and play hard,” Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks said.
The Bengals now look ahead to Thursday’s dual against Walla Walla.
“(Walla Walla is) kind of a mystery right now and I haven’t faced them in a while,” Stocks said. “I heard they’re well-coached so that’s going to be exciting.”
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez (Lewiston) def. Ethan Sowell (Lake City) 6-0, 6-0; Emmett Heiss (Lewiston) def. Gabe Novak (Lake City) 6-0, 6-1; Sinjin Kaviness (Lewiston) def. Brenden Busto (Lake City) 6-2, 6-4
Girls singles — Maddi Mesvit (Lake City) def. Rylei Carper (Lewiston) 6-4, 7-5; Teagan Fayes (Lake City) def. Addison Falkenstein-Barker (Lewiston) 6-3, 7-6 (5); Katheryn Ho (Lewiston) def. Holly Burt (Lake City) 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-6.
Boys doubles — Christian Bren and Federico Navarro-Lopez (Lewiston) def. Chris Castaneda and Bryce Snow (Lake City) 6-3, 6-0; Garrett Beardsley and Kayden Laferriere (Lewiston) def. Matt Nesbit and Lincoln Stowell (Lake City) 6-0, 6-2
Girls doubles — Allison Olson and Morgan Moran (Lewiston) by forfeit; Megan Halsteab Lexi Ahlers (Lewiston) def. Adeline Smith and Aylan McCrummer (Lake City) 6-0, 6-0
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parkey (Lewiston) def. Sean Dremann and Lucy Mendez (Lake City) 6-0, 6-1; Christina Piedrola (Lewiston) and Jace Paynter (Lake City) by forfeit.