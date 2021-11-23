Lewiston’s annual Turkey Ball game, which was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will make its return on Thanksgiving Day, one of the organizers announced Monday.
The loosely organized basketball game will start at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lewiston Orchards branch of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley. All are welcome, said Steve Forge, one of the people who has been involved with the annual game that got its start in 1975.
“Turkey Ball is back on the menu,” he said.
Players traditionally make donations to the Boys and Girls Club for use of its facilities. When the game wasn’t played last year, the club took online donations from Turkey Ball players, and it resulted in the largest donation ever, Forge said.