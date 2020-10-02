Lewiston football coach Matt Pancheri noted a distinct boost in his senior quarterback’s ground-game confidence during the lead-up to the season.
“He’s more willing to run, and he can also turn more passes into runs,” Pancheri said of Kash Lang, the evasive second-year starter. “He’s a bigger, stronger kid this year too. So that helps.”
As a junior, Lang already had proven himself a capable rushing option in the Bengals’ motion-packed, misdirection-heavy offense that’s predicated on wearing down and discombobulating opponents.
Now he’s an inch taller, 15 pounds heavier, with a full year of varsity experience and clearly quicker and niftier with the ball in hand — having heeded lessons from numerous summer sessions with former star Washington State running back James Williams.
All told, he’s got more conviction in his keepers.
“I can tell there’s a difference,” Lang said. “I’ve been running through people more, getting extra yardage. And the lateral speed is still good.”
As such, Pancheri and his staff have felt more inclined to put some extra onus on the legs of their 6-foot-3, 190-pound field general.
And a good call that was. Going into Thursday, Lang has about 650 yards rushing, approximately 130 more than his closest 5A challenger (who has played two fewer games), according to stats compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
“I’d like to keep it that way,” Lang said.
He’s tacked on a 5A-best 14 rushing touchdowns (the most by seven) for the 3-2 Bengals, who already have matched last season’s win total in their quest for a return to the state tournament.
“We want to make it deep into November. That’s been the goal since the end of the season last year,” said Lang, who’ll captain Lewiston in its nonleague contest at 7 p.m. today against Moscow at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome.
From his early days clutching a football in the youth Clearwater Football League, Lang has stuck in the position like glue. He points to early direction provided by his father, Jon.
“He always thought my leadership skills were good,” Kash Lang said. “It’s always been what I wanted too, and that’s how it turned out.”
Pancheri would concur with Jon’s sentiment. Not just anyone could run an offense like Lewiston’s, which requires pinpoint timing from its skill players, well-sold fakes and lane reads from its quarterback, plus a certain clarity when relaying playcalls or checking on configurations from the gun in the up-tempo design.
“He’s a dang smart kid, and he’s football savvy. It’s something not everyone has,” Pancheri said. “He’s just the kind of kid that doesn’t make mistakes. He’s athletic, and a big, tall, long kid. He checks all the boxes, and he’s smart — he’s never gonna freak out.”
Added Lang: “You’ve gotta stay focused and be in shape, that’s key (to playing quarterback at Lewiston), and keeping everyone focused beside you.”
Managing a game’s tempo and ensuring teammates are in line is par for the course for Lang, who doubles as one of the better point guards in Idaho.
In fact, the do-it-all floor general on Lewiston’s basketball team aims to earn a scholarship for his craftiness on the court. He’s been in communication with a handful of programs.
Lang also might say his basketball traits played a significant role in his earning the starting nod at quarterback in fall camp in 2019, when he impressed Pancheri with his speed and initiative — namely, how he picked up the playbook.
“Point guard and quarterback coincide,” he said. “Especially with the vision, I’m able to see the field and the court really well. ... And the same leadership qualities are expected in those positions.
“My whole life’s been set on football and basketball. It’s just really what I like to do.”
Lang, while scary on the ground first and foremost, surely can be considered a dual threat. He spent much of his offseason training with quarterback coaches in Post Falls, fine-tuning his reads, footwork and upper-body form. His current passing objectives are to make faster decisions and raise his completion percentage after seeing his season-opening 75-percent rate — logged in a win at Kuna — drop recently to around 60.
“I still want to improve my accuracy, and I know I can,” said Lang, who’s passed for close to many yards as he’s run for. “I’ve been determined, putting in the extra time. It’s been working out so far.”
Pancheri has utilized Lang’s athleticism on defense to lock up taller receivers or shield the backfield as a safety, but his reps on that end have had to become more incremental, considering “he’s been running it flippin’ 24 times a game,” Pancheri said, laughing.
“They were throwing it all over the world,” Pancheri said of Week 2 opponent Lake City, who the Bengals topped 58-50 behind five scores from Lang. “I don’t know what kinds of marathons he’s run, but that would’ve been a two-hour sprint-fest. So we’ve lowered his (defensive) snaps since then.”
NOTE FOR MOSCOW GAME — Tonight’s attendance at the Kibbie Dome will be without general admission. Each player, coach and cheerleader for the freshmen and varsity teams will receive four vouchers, and children under 6 will be permitted entrance with parents. ... Protocols include: masks are required, spectators will be temperature checked, clear bags only are allowed (no purses, backpacks etc.).
