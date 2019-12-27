The Lewiston boys’ basketball team held Wenatchee to one field goal in the fourth quarter as the Bengals won their opener Thursday at the Avista Holiday Tournament.
The Bengals prevailed 51-42, setting up a meeting with Lapwai at 7:30 p.m. today back at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center when the tournament continues.
“It all came from our defense,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said, alluding to his team allowing just four points in the fourth quarter. The Bengals had led by a point entering the final period.
George Forsmann led Lewiston with 18 points and hit a fall-away 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half. He’d caught the ball with 0.9 seconds left on what seemed like a desperation inbounds lob. His shot pulled the Bengals within six.
“That gave us momentum,” Ulrich said.
Perhaps rhythm too.
The Bengals hit their first two shots to open the second half — both 3s — to tie the game. The first came from Joel Mullikin 30 seconds into the third quarter. Jace McKarcher, Lewiston’s second-leading scorer with 10 points, made it 29-29 with 6:19 left in the third.
Lewiston finished the game with seven 3s, four of those in the third.
With 2:20 left in the third, Mullikin hit a 3 to give Lewiston a 39-38 lead it would carry into the final period. That came a minute after Chanse Eke hit one of his two shots from outside to tie it at 36.
Wenatchee’s Garrett Long, who led all scorers with 22 points, hit his team’s lone fourth-quarter field goal with 3:40 left. That pulled the Panthers within five after Lewiston opened the period on a 6-0 run.
“I thought when they threw a 1-3-1 zone at us, that just made us not very aggressive anymore,” Wenatchee coach Travis Williams said.
Lewiston perhaps sealed the game with 35 seconds left when it got an offensive rebound. With the Panthers forced to foul, McKarcher hit both ends of a one-and-one to make it 49-42 Lewiston. A few seconds later, Mullikin’s pressure defense forced a Wenatchee turnover on an errant pass.
Ulrich lauded Mullikin and Kash Lang for their defense atop his team’s zone.
“They were huge tonight,” Ulrich said.
WENATCHEE
Logan Bailey 0 0-0 0, Garrett Long 8 4-6 22, Camden Loidhamer 2 0-1 4, Joe Dorey 0 0-0 0, Ryan Pelayo 0 0-0 0, Nathan Blauman 3 0-0 6, Logan Nelson 1 0-1 2, Chase Loidhamer 4 0-2 8. Totals 18 4-10 42.
LEWISTON
Chanse Eke 2 0-0 6, Jace McKarcher 2 4-4 10, Kash Lang 1 2-3 4, James White 1 0-0 2, Joel Mullikin 3 0-1 8, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 1 1-2 3, Alec Eckert 0 0-0 0, Braydon Forsman 0 0-0 0, George Forsmann 8 1-4 18. Totals 18 8-14 51.
Wenatchee 17 12 9 4—42
Lewiston 14 9 16 12—51
3-point goals — Long 2, Eke 2, McKarcher 2, Mullikin 2, Forsmann.
Lapwai 83, University 76 (OT)
Titus Yearout scored 39 points, going 4-for-7 from 3, and the Wildcats as a team shot above 50 percent from the outside. That helped Lapwai beat University of Spokane in overtime at the Activity Center.
Yearout had nine assists and the Wildcats (4-1) also got contributions from Simon Henry (10 points), AJ Ellenwood (10 points, eight rebounds) and Lydell Mitchell (eight points).
Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman lauded Robert Denunzio and Samuel Ellenwood for bringing energy off the bench to help the Wildcats rally from an eight-point hole in the fourth.
“It was a team victory tonight,” Eastman said.
PARTIAL BOXLapwai 13 13 20 22 15—83
University 21 12 15 20 8—76
Clarkston 58, Moscow 55
Moscow missed a shot at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime as Clarkston held off the Bears at Kramer Gym. The Bantams will play Walla Walla at 4:30 p.m. today at the Activity Center.
The Bantams were led by Tru Allen (21 points, seven steals), Gus Hagestad (16 points, three steals) and Trey Dreadfulwater (10 points).
Clarkston outscored Moscow 17-4 in the third quarter to rally from a 10-point deficit.
“We had a spirited halftime talk,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
MOSCOW
Reef Diego 3 0-0 7, Brayden Decker 2 0-2 6, Barrett Abendroth 2 1-2 5, Jamari Simpson 3 0-0 7, Joe Colter 3 1-2 7, Ben Postell 1 0-0 2, Blake Buchanan 3 0-0 6, Benny Kitchel 3 3-4 11, Tyler Skinner 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 5-10 55.
CLARKSTON (6-1)
Christian Robbins 0 0-0 0, Tru Allen 9 1-4 21, Alex Italia 0 0-0 0, Trey Dreadfulwater 4 0-0 10, Andrew Reeder 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Frazier 0 0-0 0, Gus Hagestad 5 5-6 16, Jayden Hopkins 1 0-0 3, Max Johnson 2 0-0 5, Wyatt Chatfield 1 1-2 3, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-12 58.
Moscow 11 23 4 17—55
Clarkston 14 10 17 17—58
3-point goals — Diego, Decker 2, Simpson, Kitchell 2, Allen 2, Dreadfulwater 2, Hagestad, Hopkins, Johnson.
JV — Clarkston def. Moscow
GIRLSClarkston 58, Moscow 20
Ashlyn Wallace scored 14 points and had six steals as Clarkston blew past Moscow at Kramer Gym. The Bantams will face Walla Walla at 3 p.m. today at the Activity Center.
Jalena Henry and Maggie Ogden had nine points apiece and Ogden spearheaded the Bantams’ defensive efforts, coach Debbie Sobotta said.
“She gets her hand on a lot of balls and disrupts the flow for the other team,” Sobotta said.
MOSCOW (0-7)
Megan Watson 0 4-6 4, Peyton Claus 1 2-2 4, Peyton Watson 0 4-4 4, Eryne Anderson 0 2-4 2, Trinity Craig 1 0-0 3, Grace Mauman 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 1 0-0 3. Totals 3 12-16 20.
CLARKSTON (7-0)
Ashlyn Wallace 5 4-4 14, Mickala Jackson 3 1-2 8, Maggie Ogden 4 1-1 9, Jacey Hernandez 2 2-2 8, Erika Pickett 1 0-0 2, Marielena Ronquillo 0 0-0 0, AJ Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Lauren Johnson 1 2-2 4, Jalena Henry 2 5-6 9, Samantha Chatfield 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 15-17 58.
Moscow 7 0 7 6—20
Clarkston 12 17 19 10—58
3-point goals — Craig, Baker, Jackson, Hernandez 2.
JV — Moscow 38, Clarkston 33
Post Falls 66, Lapwai 49
Lapwai trailed by five entering the fourth before being outscored 22-10 to fall off the pace against Post Falls at the Activity Center.
The Wildcats were led by KC Lussoro’s 16 points and Lauren Gould’s five rebounds.
“We just came out too sluggish from Christmas break,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said.
LAPWAI (8-1)
Grace Sobotta 4 1-2 9, KC Lussoro 6 2-4 16, Julia Gould 1 0-0 2, Omari Mitchell 5 1-2 11, Glory Sobotta 2 2-3 6, Sayquis Greene 2 1-2 5, Lauren Gould 0 0-0 0, Raylin Shippentower 0 0-0 0, Jordan Shawl 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-13 49.
POST FALLS
Jayda Johnson 3 2-2 9, Maya Blake 4 2-2 10, Alexis Heath 0 0-0 0, Dylan Lovett 8 1-4 20, Katie Fleming 1 2-5 4, Laney Smith 0 0-0 0, Kennedy LaFountaine 2 1-2 5, Kaysha Walton 0 0-0 0, Ali Carpenter 5 6-8 16, Hanna Christiansen 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 14-23 66.
Lapwai 16 13 10 10—49
Post Falls 20 13 11 22—66
3-point goals — Lussoro 2, Lovett 3, Johnson.
Lewiston 67, Wenatchee 65
Caitlin Richardson and Gabby Johnson combined for 37 points and 26 rebounds as Lewiston beat Wenatchee at the Activity Center. Richardson led all scorers with 23 points.
“Great post play,” Lewiston coach Steve Lear said. “(We) dominated (the) boards.”
LEWISTON
Emily Collins 2 6-8 10, Amelia Foss 3 0-0 8, Tai Bausch 2 7-8 9, Jordyn Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Sammi Grant 0 0-0 0, Anika Grogan 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 1 0-0 3, Gabby Johnson 5 4-4 14, Emma Hill 0 0-0 0, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Richardson 9 5-9 23. Totals 22 22-30 67.
WENATCHEE
Oliva Ramierz 3 0-0 6, Bennzett Missy 3 0-0 8, Mary Peters 3 6-10 14, Kristen Fanfard 1 2-2 4, Emily Redman 6 1-2 16, Kristina Blauman 5 1-2 14, Lupita Benitito 2 0-0 2, Adderspn Lopez 0 1-2 1, Totals 21 13-22 65.
Wenatchee 15 12 17 21—65
Lewiston 9 17 22 19—67
3-point goals — Foss 2, Ortiz.
OTHER GAMES
Walla Walla’s girls and boys beat Eastmont of East Wenatchee at the Activity Center, winning respectively by scores of 47-28 and 70-55.
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.