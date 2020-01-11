The Post Falls boys’ basketball team missed a last-second 3-pointer at the buzzer and unranked Lewiston upset the third-ranked Class 5A team in Idaho on Friday at Booth Hall to open Inland Empire League play. The Bengals won 52-49.
In the preceding girls’ game, Post Falls earned a 57-39 victory.
On the final play of the boys’ game, Lewiston’s Joel Mullikin defended Post Falls’ Colby Gennett, who attempted the aforementioned shot.
“Mulli has gone now against Gennett, who is going to play college basketball, and (another opponent) who is going to play college basketball,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “He has been on tough assignments and his length has proved to be huge.
“It’s hard to shoot over Mulli because he’s got that wingspan — and he continues to raise his game.”
With 2:50 left, an offensive rebound by Mullikin set up a 3 by Kash Lang that gave the hosts a 45-40 lead. About 15 seconds later, Lang, who finished with 10 points, stole the ball around halfcourt and scored a layin to make it a three-possession game.
George Forsmann provided the Bengals (9-2, 1-0) the go-ahead basket with 3:30 left on an up-and-under move.
Shortly thereafter, Gennett tried to tie the game in emphatic fashion. On a 2-on-1 fast break, the Trojans’ star tried for a jam that McKarcher anticipated perfectly, getting his legs set just in time to take the charge.
“Either you’re going to be on a poster, or nobody’s going to worry about it,” Ulrich said.
Post Falls (12-3, 0-1) didn’t go away. The Trojans pulled within 51-49 on a layin by Gennett with 10.2 seconds left and forced a turnover on Lewiston’s ensuing inbounds pass.
With the ball under the Bengals’ basket, Post Falls drew up a 3-point shot for Caden McLean from the sideline, which went off the rim. Forsmann secured the rebound and was fouled with 5.3 seconds left. Forsmann hit the first free throw but missed the second to set up the final sequence. He finished with 11 points.
“To execute (the game’s final play) perfectly without having practiced that, we (succeeded at) the more difficult things,” Post Falls coach Mike McLean said. “But the easy things, we didn’t get done tonight.
“We gave up 12 or some crazy number of offensive boards, and that’s how you lose on the road.”
NOTE — Before the boys game, there was a moment of silence to honor former Lewiston administrator Jim Wilund, who died Dec. 30 at age 70. Wilund had been a principal at Lewiston High School from 1988-2005.
“He was definitely looking out for us tonight,” Ulrich said. “I talked to the kids about him before the game and how the guy was a rock and a mountain of a man.
“He cared a lot about athletics and kids in general. And even when he’d been retired and done, he still followed the Bengals. So having his family there made it a little bit sweeter tonight.”
POST FALLS (12-3, 0-1)
Colby Gennett 3 8-8 14, Caden McLean 4 2-3 11, Zackary Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Riley Peterson 0 0-0 0, Isaac Ballew 2 0-0 6, James Lee 0 1-2 1, Alex Horning 5 3-3 15, Josiah Sheilds 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 14-16 49.
LEWISTON (9-2, 1-0)
Chanse Eke 1 2-2 4, Jace McKarcher 4 8-8 18, Kash Lang 2 5-10 10, James White 0 0-0 0, Joel Mullikin 2 0-0 5, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 0 0-0 0, Alec Ackert 0 0-0 0, Braydon Forsman 2 0-0 4, George Forsmann 3 5-6 11. Totals 14 20-26 52.
Post Falls 9 11 14 15—49
Lewiston 12 4 16 20—52
3-point goals — McLean, Ballew 2, Horning 2, McKarcher 2, Lang, Mullikin.
GIRLS
Post Falls’ Dylan Lovett scored 21 points as the Trojans dropped the Bengals to 2-10.
“We’re the best 2-10 team in the state,” Bengals coach Steve Lear said.
Tai Bausch led the Bengals with 13 points and pulled the hosts within six early in the fourth quarter. But the Bengals went scoreless until the 4:26 mark to fall into a double-digit hole they’d never climb out of.
“They played as hard as they could have played,” Lear said. “I couldn’t ask for more effort.”
Particularly on the boards, where the Bengals held an advantage.
POST FALLS (9-5)
Alexis Heath 2 0-0 5, Maya Blake 0 1-2 1, Dylan Lovett 7 5-8 21, Jayda Johnson 0 1-2 1, Katie Fleming 0 6-10 6, Laney Smith 4 0-0 10, Kennedy LaFountaine 2 1-5 5, Kaysha Walton 0 0-0 0, Ali Carpenter 3 0-2 6, Hanna Christensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 14-25 57.
LEWISTON (2-10)
Emily Collins 0 0-0 0, Kendall Teichmer 0 0-0 0, Amelia Foss 0 2-2 2, Tai Bausch 3 6-6 13, Jordyn Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Sammi Grant 2 0-0 4, Anika Grogan 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 1 1-2 3, Gabby Johnson 1 3-7 5, Cait Richardson 3 6-8 12. Totals 10 18-31 39.
Post Falls 14 15 10 18—57
Lewiston 7 11 14 7—39
3-point goals — Heath, Lovett 2, Smith 2, Bausch.
