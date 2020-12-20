As junior Lewiston guard Jace McKarcher lofted up and converted a contested 3-pointer heading into the fourth quarter Saturday, it seemed to take the wind out of the sails of a Lakeland boys’ basketball team that had battled all evening long at Lewiston High School.
McKarcher’s shot was part of a 17-4 third-quarter push the Bengals used to edge past the Hawks 69-59 in a physical Inland Empire League game.
“I think it took us a little while to get going,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “We needed one, and it became contagious after that. We made extra passes and we had some timely makes that let us go on a little run.”
Senior 6-foot-6 forward George Forsmann finished with 26 points and eight rebounds, and manned the post whenever needed, receiving several shoves to the body throughout the contest but never wavering down low.
“George gets better all the time,” Ulrich said. “We had a rough go playing Lakeland (in Rathdrum) last year. They really beat us up. I think George and the other guys rose to the occassion and weren’t going to back down tonight.”
Forsmann was one of four Lewiston players who finished in double figures, something that has come with regularity. Junior Aiden Hottinger finished with 15 points and nailed three important 3-pointers off the bench, McKarcher totaled 13 points and four boards, and senior Joel Mullikin added 10 points and five rebounds.
“Aiden Hottinger was huge tonight,” Ulrich said. “He knocked down shots in timely spots, and when we can get 15 points from him off the bench, that’s good. That’s the key with this team — we have a lot of capable scorers.”
Junior Abe Munyer was a workhorse for the Hawks (2-3, 0-2) and their main post presence, tallying 18 points and seven rebounds. Senior Carson Seay was an effective jump shooter, scoring 16 with a game-high four 3s.
Lakeland got an early shot in the arm as 6-foot-8 senior Noah Haaland strolled into the lane and threw down a two-handed slam to make it 7-2. Haaland would go on to finish two other dunks en route to his eight points.
The Hawks went on a 10-0 spurt to close the second, erasing a 23-16 Bengal lead in taking a 26-23 advantage at halftime.
Lakeland was able to build an eight-point third-quarter lead, but once Lewiston (5-0, 3-0) found its rhythm from distance, the Hawks were in trouble.
Hottinger and McKarcher each hit two 3s in the third, and Forsmann had nine of his points in the period and bullied opponents inside the paint, twisting and turning as he shoveled in layin after layin. Lewiston found itself in the driver’s seat, leading 47-40 going into the fourth.
“We were all dialed in and focused,” Forsmann said. “I think when we all play together like that and share the ball, we do good things.”
It was more of the same for Forsmann and the Bengals in the final quarter. Lakeland cut its deficit to 51-50 with 3:58 remaining, but Lewiston answered the bell. Forsmann had six points down the stretch and Hottinger hit a corner 3.
After Mullikin split a pair of free throws after a technical foul, the Hawks were forced to foul late, and the Bengals would hold on and stay atop the IEL standings.
“We had four guys in double digits today,” Forsmann said. “If we keep playing as a team like this, we can be unstoppable.”
LAKELAND (2-3, 0-2)
Scotty Hocking 0 0-0 0, Carson Seay 6 0-0 16, Bryce Henry 1 2-2 5, Abe Munyer 7 3-4 18, Ammon Munyer 2 0-2 4, Noah Haaland 3 2-2 8, Grant Roth 3 1-2 8, Alden Waddington 0 0-2 0. Totals 22 8-14 59.
LEWISTON (5-0, 3-0)
Chanse Eke 0 1-3 1, Jace McKarcher 4 3-4 13, Joel Mullikin 2 4-8 10, Aiden Hottinger 5 2-4 15, Braydon Forsman 1 0-0 2, James White 1 0-0 2, Shadryn Goeckner 0 0-0 0, George Forsmann 10 6-7 26. Totals 23 16-26 69.
Lakeland 11 15 14 19—59
Lewiston 13 10 24 22—69
3-point goals — Seay 4, Hottinger 3, Mullikin 2, McKarcher 2, Ab. Munyer, Henry, Roth.
