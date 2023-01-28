The first quarter of Friday’s Golden Throne boys basketball game between Clarkston and Lewiston at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College saw five lead changes.

The Bengals jumped ahead 8-7 with 3:17 left to go in the period and never looked back, as they earned a 52-40 win against the Bantams to complete the first sweep in the annual rivalry since 2009.

