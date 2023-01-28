Snow this morning will give way to partly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Lewiston guard Carson Way, center, jumps past Clarkston guard Xavier Santana to shoot the ball during Friday’s Golden Throne boys basketball game at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
Lewiston players celebrate their win Golden Throne boys basketball game Friday against Clarkston at the P1FCU Activity Center.
August Frank
The first quarter of Friday’s Golden Throne boys basketball game between Clarkston and Lewiston at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College saw five lead changes.
The Bengals jumped ahead 8-7 with 3:17 left to go in the period and never looked back, as they earned a 52-40 win against the Bantams to complete the first sweep in the annual rivalry since 2009.
“This was an unbelievable atmosphere, and I’m lucky to be here,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. “Growing up around here, it was something I knew about so I’m happy I could play a small part in it.”
Here’s what we learned:
Lengthy defense
Coming in, Clarkston coach Justin Jones was aware of the size and speed advantage of the Bengals (11-4).
Despite that, the Bantams (7-8) couldn’t do much to combat it. Lewiston dominated on the offensive glass, outrebounding Clarkston 16-7.
“That’s what Lewiston does,” Jones said. “We ran dry in that second half, and that’s on me. I have to do a better job manufacturing points for my team.”
The Bengals also held Clarkston standout guard Xavier Santana at bay. Austin Lawrence and Michael Wren were tasked with guarding the senior and held him to 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting. As a whole, the Bantams shot just 36% from the field. Despite the less-than-stellar performance, Santana set a record for most 3s made in a career in the rivalry with nine, and he has one more year to go.
“It starts with guarding the ball,” Malm said. “You have one guy guarding the ball and then you have four guys helping. Our guys played their butts off trying to make life hard for him.”
Moving with or without a purpose
Rumor has it that when the lights went out at the P1FCU Activity Center, the Bengals still were passing the ball.
Lewiston, the designated home team, took advantage of not having the shot clock most of the contest. By the end of the first quarter, the Bengals were up 14-7 as Clarkston didn’t deviate from its zone defense.
“I thought we did a great job of communicating,” Malm said. “That zone is pretty tough. They’re pretty athletic over there and coach (Jones) always has his guys ready. What it came down to was our guys being disciplined and unselfish.”
Despite the Bengals continuing to take the air out of the ball, Jones stuck to his guns and stayed in the zone until the start of the fourth quarter.
“We felt like our zone defense is good right now,” Jones said. “If you get down like that, you have to get out of it and we did. It’s odd for us to play without (a shot clock). It changes how you strategize. It’s torture having these minute-long possessions, especially when your down.”
It’s all good on Clarkston’s side
Despite losing the two games, Clarkston fans did have something to cheer about.
The Bantams took home the Golden Throne for the first time in the past three meetings. Also, to add to an already historic night, fundraising efforts from the two schools raised $27,000, a new record.
“There was an enormous amount of work and energy that our community put into this,” Jones said. “To walk away with the Golden Throne is always a win for us.”