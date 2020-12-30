NAMPA, Idaho — Lewiston’s boys’ basketball team saw its undefeated streak end at five games, but not without a fight.
In a game filled with runs, Columbia went up by as many as 10 points in the second half, but the Bengals were able to pull within three points late before the Wildcats closed out a 65-59 nonleague win Tuesday by forcing a pair of turnovers and hitting their free throws in the final minute.
“We didn’t shoot well in the paint, but our transition defense was the most disappointing,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “We gave up too many layups early, but I was proud of them for hanging in there to the end.”
The Bengals (5-1) clawed back from their deficit and went up 43-42, but Columbia (5-1) retook the lead and stretch it out to six before Braydon Forsman, who led Lewiston with 16 points, hit a 3-pointer to pull the Bengals to within 62-59. However, Lewiston committed a couple of turnovers and the Wildcats closed it out.
Jayden Alexander finished with 19 points for Columbia, Jack Keller tallied 15 points and Elijah Reese finished with 11.
“The Alexander kid is the real deal,” Ulrich said of the 6-foot-7 standout who had at least five blocks. “That’s what hurt us on the inside. We got good looks on them, he just swatted them.”
Lewiston plays Nampa at 10 a.m. today.
“They got something to prove, and I think they’ll rise to the occasion,” Ulrich said.
LEWISTON (5-1)
Chanse Eke 1 0-0 2, Jace McKarcher 4 0-0 11, Carson Way 0 0-0 0, Kash Lang 3 0-0 8, Joel Mullikin 4 0-2 9, Aiden Hottinger 1 0-0 3, Cruz Hepburn 0 0-0 0, Braydon Forsman 5 3-3 16, James White 0 0-1 0, Shadryn Goeckner 0 0-0 0, George Forsmann 5 0-0 10. Totals 23 3-6 59
COLUMBIA-NAMPA (5-1)
Elijah Reese 2 5-6 10, Jaylen Alexander 5 7-10 19, Jack Keller 4 4-6 15, Connor Burfeind 2 2-2 6, Joe Schulkins 0 0-0 0, Isaac Phillips 2 0-1 4, Johnny White 1 0-0 3, Luke Keller 2 0-0 4, Trey Weaver 2 0-2 4. Totals 20 18-27 65.
Lewiston 14 13 20 12—59
Columbia 18 15 16 16—65
3-point goals — McKarcher 3, Forsman 3, Lang 2, Mullikin, Hottinger, J. Keller 3, Alexander 2, Reese, White.
Lewiston C 66, Nezperce 33
NEZPERCE — Brennan Barrick led three players in double figures with 15 points as Lewiston’s C team beat Nezperce in a nonleague game.
Dylan Gomez added 14 points and Carson King had 11 for the Bengals, which raced out to a 36-12 lead at halftime.
Ryan Zenner paced the Nighthawks (2-3) with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
“I think this game was an eye-opener for us,” Nezperce coach Connor McLeod said. “I think the way they play ball is a lot quicker paced. It was a great game to play because it was a learning experience, not only for us as a team but for the players, with us being a 1A school and Lewiston a 5A school.”
LEWISTON C
Dylan Gomez 7 0-0 14, Carson King 4 0-1 11, Brennan Barrick 6 0-2 15, Ketcher Van Buren 2 3-4 8, Kyson Barden 2 2-2 6, Christion Reed 1 0-1 2, Luke Mastroberardino 2 2-2 6, Seth Howard 1 0-0 2, Colby Weeks 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 7-12 66.
NEZPERCE (2-3)
Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 1-2 1, Jared Cronce 1 4-8 6, Ryen Zenner 4 2-4 11, Tanner Johnson 1 0-0 2, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 3 0-0 6, Nick Kirkland 1 0-0 2, Brycen Banner 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 7-14 33.
Lewiston 19 17 9 21—66
Nezperce 5 7 11 10—33
3-point goals — King 3, Barrick 3, Van Buren, Zenner, Banner.
GIRLSLapwai 52, Moscow 43
Lapwai raced out to a 12-point halftime lead and had to hold on to beat Moscow in the first round of a four-team event taking the place of the annual Avista Holiday Tournament at the new Lewiston High School in the Orchards.
“We started really strong in the first half, but then came out lax in the second half and that’s kind of where they came back on us,” Wildcats coach Ada Marks said. “We had to tighten up our defense.”
Bears coach Alex Hardick thought the first half was critical in the outcome.
“I just thought, unfortunately, we came out a little flat and they took advantage of that,” Hardick said.
The Wildcats (8-0) had a 20-13 lead after the first quarter and a 31-19 advantage after two, but the Bears (0-5) wound up making some adjustments and got it to within three points in the fourth quarter against the defending Idaho Class 1A Division I state champions.
“We kind of stormed back,” Hardick said. “I thought our team did a great job of making adjustments. I was really proud of the way they fought back. We just have to learn how to get over the top and finish games.”
Marks said her team just needed to take a breather at that point.
“We took a timeout and kind of regrouped a little bit,” Marks said. “We just had to tighten up the defense a little from there.”
Grace Sobotta finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Glory Sobotta added 11 points. Jordyn McCormack-Mills finished with 10 points, six steals and five rebounds.
Angela Lassen led Moscow with 12 points.
The Bears will take on Lewiston in the consolation final at noon today, and the Wildcats face Grangeville in the 2 p.m. championship game.
LAPWAI (8-0)
Grace Sobotta 4 1-2 12, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 3 3-4 10, Glory Sobotta 2 6-6 11, Alexis Hererra 0 0-0 0, Soa Moliga 0 0-0 0, Ciahna Oatman 3 0-1 6, Lauren Gould 1 3-5 5, Omari Mitchell 4 0-3 8, Jordan Shawl 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-21 52.
MOSCOW (0-5)
Angela Lassen 6 0-0 12, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Ellie Gray 2 1-1 5, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 3 0-2 6, Faith Berg 2 0-0 6, Chloe Baker 1 0-0 3, McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 5 0-2 11. Totals 19 1-5 43.
Lapwai 20 11 5 16—52
Moscow 13 6 13 11—43
3-point goals — Gr. Sobotrta 3, Gl. Sobotta, McCormack-Marks, Berg 2, Baker, Anderson.
Grangeville 53, Lewiston 41
Camden Barger finished with 16 points and six assists as Grangeville overcame a five-point first-quarter deficit in beating host Lewiston in a four-team event that replaced the annual Avista Holiday Tournament at the new high school in the Orchards.
“We came out really ready to play in the first half, especially in the first quarter,” Lewiston coach Karlee Wilson said. “But after they hit a couple of clutch shots, we had a problem getting the momentum back in our favor.”
Bailey Vanderwall added 15 points for the Bulldogs (7-2), who took a 25-24 lead into the locker room but gradually started to pull away in the second half. Zoe Lutz finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.
Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said her team wound up changing defenses three times, which confused Lewiston.
“I really think our defense was phenomenal,” Barger said. “We really got on the boards hard. They had a hard time dealing with the defenses we ran at them, but they’re a gritty team.”
Wilson said her team didn’t rebound the ball well, and Barger and Vanderwall were key for Grangeville.
“That’s what it came down to in the second half, was getting some rebounds and blocking out,” Wilson said. “Barger handled the pressure very well and Vanderwall was able to knock down some clutch shots, so kudos to them for being able to handle the pressure pretty well.”
Taryn Barney and Amelia Foss finished with eight points each to pace the Bengals (2-5).
“We had balanced scoring, and if we continue to do that, we’re going to win a lot more games down the road,” Barger said.
GRANGEVILLE (7-2)
Camden Barger 5 3-3 16, Macy Smith 3 0-0 6, Talia Brown 4 1-1 9, Zoe Lutz 2 3-4 7, Cameran Green 0 0-0 0, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 7 0-0 15. Totals 21 7-8 53.
LEWISTON (2-5)
Taryn Barney 3 2-2 8, Eliza Bursch 0 1-2 1, Emily Collins 2 0-0 5, Jenika Ortiz 0 2-2 2, Karli Taylor 2 1-2 7, Ahnika U’Ren 2 1-1 6, Amelia Foss 4 0-1 8, Emma Hill 1 0-0 2, Sydney McRoberts 1 0-0 2, Zoie Kessinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-10 41.
Grangeville 12 13 13 15—53
Lewiston 17 7 9 8—41
3-point goals — Barger 3, Vanderwall, Taylor 2, Collins, U’Ren.
Nezperce 54, Lewiston C 25
NEZPERCE — Kadyn Horton finished with 20 points as Nezperce earned a victory in its first game in almost three weeks, beating Lewiston’s C team.
“This game for us was a welcome relief because we hadn’t had a game since the 11th,” Nighthawks coach Dave Snodgrass said. “We just needed to play.”
Kayden Sanders added 14 points for Nezperce (4-1). Grace Tiegs had six points and six assists.
Megan Stoneman led the Lewiston C team with 10 points.
LEWISTON C
Megan Stoneman 3 2-2 10, Karlie Bailey 1 0-0 2, Karleigh Grant 1 0-0 2, Julia Brume 1 0-0 3, Andralynn Bernatz 1 0-0 2, Naomi Leonard 0 0-0 0, Asia Opresik 1 0-0 2, Lillian Samuels 2 0-0 4, Angelinna Elliot 0-0 0 0. Totals 10 2-2 25.
NEZPERCE (4-1)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 1 4-4 6, Katharine Duuck 1 0-0 2, Hannah Duuck 2 0-2 4, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 2 0-0 4, Kayden Sanders 7 0-0 14, Kadyn Horton 10 0-0 20, Morgan Wemhoff 1 0-0 2, Faith Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Mia Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-6 54.
Lewiston 6 7 10 2—25
Nezperce 12 16 10 16—54
3-point goals — Stoneman 2, Brume.