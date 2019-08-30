Who will start at quarterback?
Lewiston football coach Matt Pancheri said he feels confident letting that question answer itself, since the frontrunners for the position — junior Kash Lang and sophomore Cruz Hepburn — can capably fill the shoes of the now-graduated Tyson Wallace.
Hepburn and Lang will share time under center as the Bengals visit Idaho Falls at 6 p.m. PDT today for their season opener.
“We’re just going to continue to see which one the position becomes easier for,” Pancheri said. “I’m not worried about either of them playing. They’re both good athletes, they’re both going to get on the field. They’re both going to be absolutely important to our football team.
“We are absolutely going to play two quarterbacks until we know (who the starter is). Right now, it’s a two-horse race.”
About those two horses: Lang served as the Bengals’ JV quarterback last season before an injury ended his year. Hepburn saw some varsity time at running back, receiver and defensive back.
“Cruz Hepburn and Kash Lang, they’re both competing really hard,” said receiver Isaiah Walker, one of the players who’ll catch passes from them this season.
Walker added, “They’ll both be able to throw the ball, and they both can run around and make plays.”
So can the team’s returning starter at running back, Michael Bramlett.
As a sophomore in 2018, Bramlett frequently required multiple defenders to bring him down.
“Bramlett’s a grown man,” Bengal defensive end Alec Eckert said.
Pancheri said Bramlett will figure more prominently into the offense this year.
“Someone ducked (from hitting) him (recently at practice),” Eckert added. “It’s not worth taking (that) collision.”
PLENTY OF DEPTH AT RECEIVER
While the Bengals graduated Kyle Alford and Colt Jacobs, two key pass-catchers from last year’s team, they return Walker.
“We’re going to go as far as kids like Isaiah Walker and Michael Bramlett take us,” Pancheri said. “They’re important to us. And as good as they are is as good as we’re going to be. And I like that, because they’re the right kind of kids.”
Junior receiver Jared Granger got experience during the Bengals’ state tournament game last year. The Bengals fell 38-6 to Eagle in the opening round of the Idaho Class 5A tournament.
“He’s a great wide receiver for us,” Walker said. “Just like everyone else.”
The Bengals expect instant contributions from two newcomers — Devin Zagelow, a junior receiver, and Aiden Hottinger, a sophomore tight end.
Hottinger stands about 6-foot-5, and “he’s every bit of it,” Pancheri said. “He’s a little bit thin, but that’s a tall kid. And his arms, he’s got just stinking long arms. (Hottinger) might have seven-feet long arms.
“When he reaches up, man, he just looks so long. So he can catch well and we’re going to use him this year.”
Other players the Bengals will utilize on the outside include Garrett Creviston, Jaiden Caviness, Wade Ahlers and Harrison Smith (the last of whom could play as many as four other positions).
KEY STAT
When asked for a stat that might determine how his team does this year, Pancheri answered quickly.
“I think turnovers, that’ll be the big stat this year, like they are every year,” he said. Pancheri said last year’s team forced more turnovers than Lewiston’s offense gave up.
“I think that ends up leading to a winning season in high school,” said Pancheri, whose team went 6-4 in 2018. “Possessions matter in high school. The more possessions you get, the more chance you’ve got to score. And the more takeaways you get, obviously (those) give you more chances — it’s just a simple thing.
“At the end of the day, every game we won the turnover battle in last year, we won the game. That’s a big deal — obviously that tells you a lot about a football game itself. If we look at the end of our season and we are not just plus a few — in high school you need to be plus a lot — if you’re plus a lot (in the turnover margin), you’re going to win a lot of games. I expect us to be plus a lot.”
Lewiston
COACH — Matt Pancheri, third year
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 6-4
KEY RETURNERS — Michael Bramlett, jr., RB/LB; Wade Ahlers, sr., WR/DB; Blake Holscher, sr., FB/OLB; Damon Shaw, sr., MLB/FB; Garrett Creviston, sr., WR/DB; Jaiden Caviness, sr., WR/DB
Schedule
Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Sept. 6 — vs. Shadle Park
Sept. 13 — at Wenatchee
Sept. 20 — vs. Clarkston
Sept. 27 — at Sandpoint
Oct. 4 — vs. Moscow
Oct. 11 — at Coeur d’Alene
Oct. 18 — vs. Post Falls
Oct. 25 — at Lake City