It almost was poetic that a semifinal-round matchup of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College between Lewiston and Richland came down to Bengals star post Katy Wessels.
Wessels got fouled under the basket and converted on two free throws with nine seconds remaining to give the Bengals the lead for good in a 48-45 victory against the Bombers.
The final 90 seconds between Lewiston (7-4) and Richland (4-3) saw the lead change three times. Kylee Fox hit a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass at the 1:30 mark to tie it at 38. Macie Milum, who finished with 11 points, hit a layup on a fast break to give the Bombers a 40-38 edge.
Wessels, who finished with 16 points, scored on a lay-in, got fouled under the basket, and converted one out of two free throws to put Lewiston up 41-40.
Zoie Kessinger then hit a 3 when the Bengals needed it most to give Lewiston a four-point cushion with 1:02 remaining.
Milum made her presence known again with a 3 with 25 seconds to go. Then on the inbounds, she ripped the ball away from Ahnika U’Ren and scored to put Richland up 45-44.
Wessels then converted at the line, and Emily Collins hit a pair of free throws to seal it.
“It’s good to see our girls get a win like that against a team like Richland,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “We’re always hoping that it doesn’t come down to last second free throws but we were able to knock it down when it counts.”
Lewiston will play Post Falls in the final at 2:30 p.m. today at the Activity Center.
The Bengals struggled at the free-throw line early, and finished at 48 percent. But Lewiston made the free throws when it counted, making 80 percent in the second half.
“We’re normally a good free-throw shooting team,” Stefanchik said. “The fatigue kind of set in with the intensity of the game.”
The Bengals also were able to hit shots in the second half.
“Once the girls were able to calm down we were able to knock them down,” Stefanchik said. “They were making us playing a little faster then we’d like and we’re not used to playing with a shot clock, so we kept talking about shot selection and we wanted to take better shots.”
U’Ren also finished with 10 points.
Fox led Richland with 17 points.
LEWISTON (7-4)
Emily Collins 0 3-4 3, Ahnika U’ren 3 3-4 10, Katy Wessels 6 4-8 16, Eve Riddle 0 2-2 2, Zoie Kessinger 3 0-3 8, Jenika Ortiz 1 1-2 4, Aysiya Salim 0 0-0 0, Reese Degroot 0 0-0 0, Karli Taylor 2 1-4 5, Savannah Burke 0 0-0 0. 15 14-27 48.
RICHLAND (4-3)
Sarah Utley 3 0-0 6, Paige Marrow 0 0-0 0, Macie Milum 3 4-6 11, Lexi Hay 1 0-0 3, Jazmyn Soldat 0 0-0 0, Kylee Fox 6 2-4 17, Mackenzie Schulz 1 2-2 4, Danica Lerch 1 2-4 4. Totals 15 10-16 45.
Lewiston 12 14 5 14—48
Richland 10 10 9 16—45
3-point goals—Kessinger 2, U’ren, Ortiz, Fox 3, Milum, Hay.
Post Falls 69, Lapwai 55
It was the Wildcats’ first taste against a Class 5A opponent this season, and it didn’t turn out well as they fell to the Trojans.
Lapwai (8-1) went on a mini 5-3 run in the third quarter to cut the Post Falls lead to 54-43. The Activity Center, which was filled with Lapwai fans, was rocking, but Alexis Heath quickly made them go silent with a layup to put the Trojans up by 13.
“We knew it was going to be an up and down game,” Post Falls coach Marc Allert said. “We knew they’d come out to play in the second half, and they did but we were able to answer their runs soundly.”
Lapwai, which normally is the team pushing the pace offensively, struggled to match the Trojans’ in this one. With the shot clock in play, the teams were forced to be decisive with shot selection. Lapwai would move down the court and make mistakes while in scoring position, looking frantic.
“We didn’t come out with enough energy,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “We weren’t mentally tough out there. We got in our own heads.”
Grace Sobotta paced Lapwai with 12 points, with Say’qis Greene adding 11 and Lauren Gould with 10.
Capri Sims paced Post Falls with 25 points and was a problem defensively for Lapwai, which was off defensively on this night. Trindie Nicols added 13 for the Trojans.
POST FALLS (11-2)
Trinidie Nichols 5 1-1 13, Lexi Heath 3 0-0 7, Ashley Grant 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Brennan 0 1-2 1, Capri Sims 10 5-7 25, Letti Asper 2 3-3 7, Americus Crane 3 0-0 7, Hanna Christensen 4 1-2 9. Totals 27 11-15 69.
LAPWAI (8-1)
Grace Sobotta 4 1-2 12, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2 3-3 9, Soa Moliga 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gould 4 1-4 10, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Amaris Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Samara Smith 2 0-3 5, Sayq’is Greene 5 0-0 11. Totals 21 5-12 55.
Post Falls 20 26 15 8—69
Lapwai 16 16 14 7—52
3-point goals — Nichols 2, Heath, Crane, Sobotta 3, Smith, Gould, Greene.
