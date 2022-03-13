It was a beautiful day for the first game of the 2022 high school baseball season.
The play? Not so much. Lewiston raced out to an early lead and powered past Clarkston 24-11 in a nonleague game at Harris Field that was called because of the mercy rule.
The two teams showed early season rust as the error totals — four for each — were indicative of a typical first game. Playing the opener at Lewis-Clark State College did not help matters.
“It goes at a faster tempo on this field,” Bengals first baseman Brice Bensching said. “Grass is a little shorter. Both teams were struggling with it a little bit.”
New Lewiston coach Darren Trainor was not a fan of the level of hustle from his team. Clarkston coach Bruce Bensching disliked some of the mental mistakes his team made.
“Really ugly, (this) was no secret this was our first game,” Trainor said. “We didn’t do much of anything well today. Offensively we are ok.
“Our guys didn’t play very hard ... that kind of effort isn’t Bengal baseball.”
“We came out and tried our best,” Bruce Bensching said. “Just move on and learn. We have five sophomores and a freshman ... just gotta get experience and learn from what we do.”
The two teams have encouraging signs heading into the rest of the season.
Clarkston has just two seniors on the team and some of the young talent looked promising in this one.
The Bantams had eight of their first nine hitters reach base safely in the first. Junior Jackson Slagg knocked in sophomore Nathan Somers to put the first run on the board. Junior Lance Heitstuman walked with the bases loaded and sophomore Bodee Thivierge knocked in two with a single and Clarkston had a 4-0 lead.
Unfortunately, mistakes on the basepaths cost the Bantams a bigger inning. Hayden Line was picked off from first for the second out and Thivierge was caught leading off second too far after Cruz Hepburn bobbled a ground ball. The shortstop threw him out.
For Lewiston, the bats were alive from the opening pitch. Hepburn had a leadoff single. Brice Bensching walked, then hits from Killian Fox, Chris Ricard and Elliot Taylor cut the gap to 4-3. A sacrifice fly by Zach Massey tied it at 4.
Six of the next eight batters either walked or were hit by a pitch, then another reached on an error. Massey had a two-run single and it turned into an 11-run outburst for Lewiston.
Sophomore pitcher Carson Kolb for Lewiston settled down in the second inning. He walked Hayden Line, but got the other three batters out.
The Bengal offense continued to roll as six more runs crossed the plate in their half of the inning. Brice Bensching, Fox and Ricard scored three runs each in first two innings as Lewiston led 17-4.
Brice Bensching reached base all five times, going 2-for-2 with five runs scored and three RBI.
He was excited about playing against his dad.
“I loved it, it was awesome,” Brice Bensching said.
On the other hand ...
“It is different watching from the opposite dugout,” Bruce Bensching said.
The two teams each would score three runs in the third and four runs in the fourth.
Fox came to the mound for the Bengals with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth. After walking in a run, Fox would strike out Tiger Carringer to get out of the jam. In the fifth, the senior would strike out two more and get Emmett Slagg to ground out for the only 1-2-3 inning of the game.
“(Fox) was great, he had great tempo, pounded the zone,” Trainor said. “He was one of the bright spots today.”
Clarkston 403 40—11 6 4
Lewiston (11)63 4x—24 15 4
Trace Green, Tiger Carringer (1), Hayden Line (3) and Emmett Slagg; Carson Kolb, Chris Ricard (3), Killian Fox (4) and Jake Feger, Wyatt Lopez (4). W—Kolb. L—Green.
Clarkston hits — J. Slagg 2, E. Slagg 2, Thivierge, Boardman.
Lewiston hits — Ricard 3 (2B), Hepburn 3, Bensching 2 (2B), Massey 2 (2B), Kolb (2B), Taylor (2B), Edmison (2B), Fox, Lopez.
