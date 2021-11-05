A star-studded Moscow boys’ team along with qualifiers for the Bear girls and for Lewiston have made their way south for the Idaho Class 4A and 5A state swim meets, respectively, which take place today and Saturday at the Boise City Aquatic Center/West YMCA.
This is the first state-level swim competition held in two years, with last season’s having been canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bear boys are riding an immaculate run of dominance, having claimed the team district title last week behind first-place finishes in each of the three relays contested along with five individual events. Moscow has won its district on the boys’ side all four seasons since swimming became a sanctioned sport in Idaho, and has gone undefeated in regular-season team league duals each year to boot.
Senior Reid Johnson has the top Class 4A state seed times in both the 100-yard butterfly (53.76 seconds) and 200 freestyle (1:48.44) events, with margins of more than two seconds. Teammate Micah Wolbrecht is seeded to win the 50 freestyle, and the Bears’ 200 medley relay also is ranked first, putting Moscow in line for four state titles if things go according to form.
On the girls’ side, Megan Crossland’s 200 individual medley seed time of 2:30.12 puts her in range for a medal at fourth, while Moscow coach Judy Rash noted that Mia Ellis was swimming with a sprained ankle at the district meet this past weekend and could outperform her seeding in the 100 butterfly and backstroke.
“If we follow our plan, we will do very, very, very well,” Rash said. “We’ll just put it that way. My associate coach (Paige Buehler) is fantastic, and these kids are the best. They have such great attitudes, and they work so hard, and they listen, and they focus, and that is the reason that we are where we are this weekend.”
In Class 5A, Luke Mastroberardino leads Lewiston in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke after automatically qualifying with second-place finishes in the events at the district meet, while several of his teammates have received at-large bids.
“I think it would be pretty low odds for Luke to not get on the podium,” Lewiston coach Derek Ax said. “This is Luke’s junior year, so next year things could be looking even better than they are now. He’s worked really hard for this moment.”
The 4A competition will kick things off, with the girls scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. Pacific and the boys at 10:45 a.m. The 5A girls take over the pool at 2:30 p.m., and finally the 5A boys at 5:45 p.m. Event prelims are today, and finals will be conducted Saturday at the same times.
Wendt may be contacted at cwendt@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.
Area qualifiers
Class 5A (Lewiston)
GIRLS
50 freestyle — Grace Qualman
100 backstroke — Qualman
BOYS
50 freestyle — Luke Mastroberardino, Kaden DeGroot
100 backstroke — Mastroberardino
200 freestyle relay — DeGroot, Deegan Everett, Mastroberardino, Isaiah Bennett
Class 4A (Moscow)
GIRLS
200 medley relay — Brenna Newlan, Megan Crossland, Mia Ellis, Hannah Hoesman
200 IM — Crossland
100 breaststroke — Crossland
100 backstroke — Newlan, Ellis
100 butterfly — Ellis
BOYS
200 medley — Ian Schlater, Ethan Baird, Reid Johnson, Luke Zimmer
200 freestyle — Johnson
200 IM — Schlater, Malachi McMillan
50 freestyle — Micah Wolbrecht
100 butterfly — Johnson
100 freestyle — Baird
500 freestyle — Eli Johnston
200 freestyle relay — Wolbrecht, Schlater, McMillan, Zimmer
100 backstroke — Schlater, Baird
100 breaststroke — Wolbrecht, McMillan
400 freestyle — Johnson, Baird, Zimmer, Wolbrecht