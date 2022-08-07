Little League

Lewiston’s Dallas Richardson prepares to make a catch during a July 6 Idaho state tournament game against West Valley at Airport Park. Richardson had a two-run, first-inning home run and pitched out of two jams Saturday as Lewiston beat Anchorage, Alaska 3-1 in the first round of the Little League Northwest Region tournament in San Bernardino, Calif.

 August Frank/Tribune

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Dallas Richardson had the moment of a lifetime Saturday, and it helped the Lewiston All-Stars advance in the Northwest Region Little League tournament.

Richardson blasted a two-run home run in the first inning, and Lewiston would add an insurance run in the fourth inning as it defeated Anchorage, Alaska, 3-1 in the opening round of the regional at Al Houghton Stadium.

