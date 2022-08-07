Lewiston’s Dallas Richardson prepares to make a catch during a July 6 Idaho state tournament game against West Valley at Airport Park. Richardson had a two-run, first-inning home run and pitched out of two jams Saturday as Lewiston beat Anchorage, Alaska 3-1 in the first round of the Little League Northwest Region tournament in San Bernardino, Calif.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Dallas Richardson had the moment of a lifetime Saturday, and it helped the Lewiston All-Stars advance in the Northwest Region Little League tournament.
Richardson blasted a two-run home run in the first inning, and Lewiston would add an insurance run in the fourth inning as it defeated Anchorage, Alaska, 3-1 in the opening round of the regional at Al Houghton Stadium.
With the victory, Lewiston (10-1) advances to the winner’s bracket final at 6 p.m. Monday to take on Bonney Lake, Wash., which defeated Bend, Ore., 10-1 earlier in the day. The winner of that game will advance to the regional final at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game between Lewiston and Bonney Lake will be broadcast on ESPN.
“They’re pretty stoked,” coach Kyle Peterson said. “We’ve been dealing with the distraction of being in the spotlight and I think we’ve learned and gotten better with that and they’re ready to take on Washington on Monday.”
Carson Henson went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Cade Cameron went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Lewiston, which outhit Anchorage 6-4 and hasn’t lost since a 6-4 decision July 9 against Coeur d’Alene in the district tournament.
Four different players had a hit for Anchorage, with Mark Warren having a double and Devin Berg scoring its lone run.
Henson picked up the victory on the mound, allowing three hits, two walks and an earned run in the first 3 innings. He struck out five. Richardson held the fort down during the next two innings, allowing a hit and two walks, striking out four. Grady Peterson got the final two outs of the game, with one strike out, to earn the save.
Landon Gasser took the loss, allowing six hits, one walk and three runs, all earned, in going the distance. He struck out 10.
Henson got things going in the top of the first, as he singled to center. Peterson moved him up to second on a ground out, then Richardson blasted a 1-2 pitch over the wall in center field to put Lewiston in front 2-0.
In the third, Henson singled to lead off. An out later, Richardson grounded into a fielder’s choice, eliminating Henson. Cameron then singled to center and Richardson scored all the way from first base to increase the lead to 3-0.
In the bottom half of the inning, Devin Berg had a one-out single, moved to second on a ground out, then scored on Gasser’s single to center that made it 3-1. However, Henson struck out Cody Moore to end the threat.
Anchorage tried to rally in the fourth. Lukas Armstrong singled, Cash Seebold followed with a walk and the two runners moved up on a wild pitch. However, Henson got Kaveh Lambert to strike out. That ended Henson’s day.
Richardson then came on to pitch and induced Draydon Larson to ground a ball back to him, and he threw to catcher Cameron, who made the tag on Armstrong for the second out, with Seebold advancing to third. The second pitch to the next batter, Mark Warren, went to the backstop and Seebold tried to score. However, Cameron threw it to Richardson, who was covering the plate, and nailed Seebold. Anchorage appealed the play, and the replay showed Seebold was out and Lewiston escaped.
Anchorage threatened again in the fifth as Warren led off with a double, then moved to third on a passed ball. Berg walked to put runners on the corner, but Richardson struck out the next three batters to short-circuit that rally.
Anchorage would get a one-out walk in the sixth, but couldn’t do anything with it.
Lewiston 201 000—3 6 0
Anchorage 001 000—1 4 1
Carson Henson, Dallas Richardson (4), Grady Peterson (6) and Cade Cameron; Landon Gasser and Cody Moore. W—Henson. S—Peterson.