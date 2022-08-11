Lewiston Little League eliminated from regional tournament

Ian Franklin of the Lewiston Little League All-Star team runs under a ball during an Aug. 3 practice. Franklin had a walk during Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to Bend, Ore., that eliminated the team from Northwest Region play in San Bernardino, Calif.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The end of the road for the Lewiston Little League All-Star baseball team came Wednesday.

Russell Truell’s one-out single scored Graham McDonald with the go-ahead run in the fourth inning as Bend, Ore., beat Lewiston 4-3 to eliminate the locals from the Northwest Region tournament at Al Houghton Stadium.

Tags

Recommended for you