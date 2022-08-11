Lewiston Little League eliminated from regional tournament

Ian Franklin of the Lewiston Little League All-Star team runs under a ball during an Aug. 3 practice. Franklin had a walk during Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to Bend, Ore., that eliminated the team from Northwest Region play in San Bernardino, Calif.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The end of the road for the Lewiston Little League All-Star baseball team came Wednesday.
Russell Truell’s one-out single scored Graham McDonald with the go-ahead run in the fourth inning as Bend, Ore., beat Lewiston 4-3 to eliminate the locals from the Northwest Region tournament at Al Houghton Stadium.
With the win, Bend will take on Bonney Lake, Wash., for the right to advance to the World Series in Williamsport, Pa., at 3 p.m. today at the same site. Lewiston’s season comes to an end with a 10-3 record.
Dallas Richardson continued his solid play in the regional with a double, a run scored and an RBI for Lewiston. Carson Henson had a single and scored twice.
Miles Boehm had a single, a run scored and an RBI for Bend, which outhit Lewiston 6-3. Marshall Moore had a hit and an RBI.
Evan Guadalupe allowed three hits, two walks and three runs, two earned, in the first five innings to get the win. He struck out 10. Joshua Stefano struck out one in the sixth inning to earn the save.
Henson was tagged with the loss. He allowed six hits, two walks and four runs, two earned, in going the distance.
Henson led off the game with a single to right. He moved up to second on a wild pitch, then scored on a one-out double by Richardson to make it 1-0.
Bend tied it in the bottom of the second as Boehm scored on a one-out fielder’s choice by Jaedin Jangala.
Lewiston scored twice in the third to take a 3-1 lead. Henson was hit by a pitch. An out later, he moved up on a passed ball and Richardson walked. Cade Cameron grounded out to advance the runners up a base. Ian Franklin walked to load the bases. Henson scored on a wild pitch, then Richardson scored on a passed ball, but Franklin was gunned down trying to steal second for the third out.
Bend got one of the runs back in its half of the inning. Truell got aboard with one out on a two-base error, but he was eliminated trying for third on a fielder’s choice by Nolan McKee. Guadalupe and Boehm followed with back-to-back singles, producing a run to make it 3-2.
Then Bend took the lead in the fourth. Joshua Stefano doubled and McDonald got aboard on a fielder’s choice. McDonald advanced to second and an out later, Moore singled home Stefano to tie it. Truell then followed with a single that scored McDonald, but Moore was out trying to move up to second. Bend loaded the bases on a single and an intentional walk, but Henson got out of the inning with a strike out of Boehm.
Lewiston could not mount any more offense, as the final six batters of the game were retired in order.
The locals finished the summer by winning the district tournament by sweeping past Coeur d’Alene on July 8-9, then beating West Valley in two games in the state tournament that was held at Airport Park from July 16-17.
Lewiston 102 000—3 3 2
Bend 011 20x—4 6 0
Carson Henson and Cade Cameron; Evan Guadalupe, Joshua Stefano (6) and Miles Boehm, Russell Truell (4). W—Guadalupe. S—Stefano.
Lewiston hits — Dallas Richardson (2B), Carson Henson, Jackson Casey.
Bend hits — Joshua Stefano (2B), Russell Truell, Tristan George, Evan Guadalupe, Miles Boehm, Marshall Moore.