Because of the coronavirus pandemic, graduation ceremonies and signing days have taken on a distinctive look this spring.
It’s no different at Lewiston High School.
Under the leadership of athletic director Corey Williams, the school each year has had a ceremony to honor those who will move on to the athletic fields and classrooms at the next level. But because of COVID-19, the event took on a virtual look in 2019-20 as Williams announced today 11 student-athletes who will move on to play athletics in college.
In a letter to those athletes and parents, Williams said, “Knowing that Bengal Athletics came to an abrupt halt this spring due to COVID-19 and that our athletes were left with disappointment and a sense of loss, it is still our desire to go forward and honor our senior athletes who are continuing their careers in athletics at the collegiate level and conduct a virtual ‘Athletes’ Signing Day.’ So, despite not being able to do this in our traditional, in-person manner, Lewiston High School wants to recognize our senior athletes who have shown the determination, hard work and drive to succeed and go beyond in their respective sports.
“Additionally, we want to acknowledge and thank parents, guardians, families and coaches for your role in helping our athletes realize their dreams.
“We want to reaffirm that you are all amazing young adults. We are proud of you, are truly excited to see where your bright futures lead you, and wish you the best of luck in all your endeavors.”
Those athletes who were recognized are Lindsey Flowers (girls’ soccer, Southwestern Oregon Community College); Noah Jones (wrestling, Dixie State University); Anika Grogan (girls’ track and field, Lewis-Clark State College); Allison MacMillan (girls’ golf, Northwest Nazarene University); Parker Foster (softball, Columbia Basin College); Morgan Lawrence (softball, Crown College); Caden Byrer (boys’ cross country, Idaho State University); Aberash Miller (girls’ soccer, North Idaho College); Dawson Bonfield (baseball, Umpqua Community College); Dalton Hart (baseball, Columbia Basin College); and Madison Hinkley (volleyball, Southwestern Oregon Community College).