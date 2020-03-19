Brian Taylor, a 2010 Lewiston High School graduate, recently was promoted to become the offensive coordinator for the College of Idaho football team. Taylor, who’d been a receivers coach for the Yotes the past three years, replaced Mike Cody, who had left to take an assistant’s job at UC Davis.
“I know he’s worked really hard to get where he is,” said Taylor’s former coach at Lewiston, Emmett Dougherty.
Taylor was a four-year starter at tight end for NCAA Division III Pacific University from 2010-13. He became the school’s tight ends coach in 2014 — and after three years there, matriculated to COI.
“His ultimate goal is eventually to get into a Division I program,” said Dave Taylor, Brian’s dad.
COI went 11-1 this season, and finished No. 5 in the NAIA after making the national-quarterfinal round.
“It’s been pretty wild,” said Brian Taylor, noting the program had begun building momentum in 2018. “Even dating back to the previous year, we finished the last half of the season on a 6-0 run (to go 6-5), so before our playoff game, we had won (16) straight, dating back to 2018.
“It was a pretty crazy run.”
The same could be said for what Brian Taylor’s accomplished.
“For the youth in our area to be able to see someone local be able to follow their dream, and to be able to make it to the upper echelons of their career ... it’s good for us to be able to bring stories like this back into the valley,” Dave Taylor said.
Dougherty agreed.
“He wanted to play college football, so he worked hard to do that,” Dougherty said. “He wanted to be a college coach, so he worked hard to do that. He wanted to be a coordinator, so he worked hard to do that.
“He’s just a good, hard-working Lewiston kid.”
