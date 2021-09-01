When seeing a 15-0 score, the first thing that crosses one’s mind is a well-coached defensive football game, or maybe a third set in volleyball where the winning team dominates at the service line.
But this was a blowout in girls’ soccer, and one in which Lewiston poured it on Tuesday against Lakeland for its first win of the season at Walker Field.
For the first time on the offensive end in this early season, the Bengals (1-2) were the aggressors, scoring more goals than their previous two games combined.
“I feel bad for Lakeland but, we’re not going to stop scoring. That’s not what we want to do,” Lewiston coach Richard Gayler said. “We needed to use this time for when we play the bigger schools. When we have the opportunity to shoot on the goal, we’re going to.”
Despite the glaring success on the scoreboard, Gayler still thinks there’s some things defensively that can be improved on.
“We haven’t settled in our back line yet,” Gayler said. “We’re still working on that. Did they play well? Not as well as they can play. Did they move the ball effectively and efficiently? Not as well as they should’ve.”
Naomi Kessler started to take charge of the game for the Bengals in the second half, as she scored three goals in the span of five minutes and tallied a season-high five goals.
“She’s hungry for goals, (and) she’s our No. 1 threat up top,” Gayler said. “What I like about her is that she gathers a lot of attention and that allows other players to get into the attack and finish.”
Kessler credited repetition and practice for the success in this one.
“At the beginning of the season, I think since we were all so new and nervous we had a rough start,” Kessler said. “But now that we’ve grown that chemistry and everything is clicking, we’re able to find ways to win.”
Nine of the 15 goals the Bengals scored were by a sophomore or a freshman. Kessler, a sophomore, said the play on the field for the young group will continue to improve the more they’re together.
“We’re just trying to get there as a whole team, and I think tonight was a great first step,” Kessler said.
Rylie Kottkey and Kanyian Vigil-Bingman each finished with two goals, and Alison Olson made two saves in the shutout for Lewiston, which next will play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Moscow.
Lewiston 7 8—15
Lakeland 0 0—0
Lewiston — Riley Kottkey (Ashlynn Skinner), 1st.
Lewiston — Elishia Trieber (Mollie Albrich), 4th.
Lewiston — Kottkey (Eva Steele), 22nd.
Lewiston — Naomi Kessler, 24th.
Lewiston — Kessler (Steele), 26th.
Lewiston — Kanyian Vigil-Bingman, 29th.
Lewiston — Vigil-Bingman (Madison Arlint), 40th.
Lewiston — Kessler (Skinner), 45th.
Lewiston — Skinner (Kessler), 45th.
Lewiston — Kessler (Skinner), 50th.
Lewiston — Kessler, 51st.
Lewiston — Addyson Ashe, 59th.
Lewiston — Mollie Albrich, (Ashe), 65th.
Lewiston — Nina Linder, 67th.
Lewiston — Sierra Kelly (Stormi Randall), 71st.
Shots — Lewiston 28, Lakeland 6. Saves — Lakeland: N/A 6. Lewiston: Alison Olson 2.
