Host Lewiston went on several runs in its 59-51 season-opening nonleague loss to Mountain View on Friday but never could quite seal the deal.
“I thought we came out with a lot of energy and effort against a really good Mountain View team,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “They were on the floor hustling and that was a good thing to see and as we analyze things (on) film, there’s going to be a lot of good things we can take away from this.”
Trailing by five at halftime, the Bengals would get inches away from taking their first lead since early in the game in the third quarter but couldn’t put it all together. Lewiston tied the game at 31 with a 6-1 run to start the second half, but after the Mavericks called a timeout, they scored nine unanswered points to take a 40-31 advantage. The Bengals never could get closer.
“When we go on those runs on offense, we have to play at a high level on defense,” Stefanchik said. “We have to be locked in defensively to take away what they like to do.”
Here are some takeaways:
Always pressing
Lewiston struggled to move the ball against Mountain View’s press defense, turning the ball over more than 15 times.
“I think some of the guards just got a little sped up,” Stefanchik said. “They didn’t always make the right choice, but I think that’s just from playing fast.”
When the Bengals had quality looks at the basket, they weren’t bad, going 13-of-25 (52 percent) from the field. Sophomore Addison McKarcher leading the way with 12 points.
“Once we calmed down a little bit, we were able to make those right reads,” Stefanchik said. “We had faster cuts in the middle, and it just takes everyone on the court during that press to make the right choices.”
Physical defense causes fouls
While the press defense made life hard for Lewiston, it had chances to cash in on Mountain View’s own miscues.
The Mavericks committed 21 fouls, but the Bengals couldn’t take advantage as a team, going 7-for-16 (43.8 percent) at the line.
McKarcher was 6-for-7. The rest of the Bengals didn’t do so well.
“We could still just be a little bit out of shape against a really good Mountain View team,” Stefanchik said. “Free throws are just something that you have to practice to make sure you make them down the stretch. It’ll be a point of emphasis moving (forward).”
Game of runs
Another Lewiston problem was how quickly Mountain View would answer a Bengal run. The charges were led by the game management of junior point guard Demi Thompson, who finished with a game-high 19 points.
She scored seven consecutive points during the Mavericks’ decisive run.
“We have to guard personnel better,” Stefanchik said. “(Thompson) had a majority of their points, so we have to fine-tune that and know who we’re guarding.”
New look Bengals
It came as a shock to those who weren’t aware when senior Katy Wessels wasn’t on the floor.
Wessels, a three-year letterwinner who was do-it-all type of player inside for the Bengals has elected not to play this season to focus more on volleyball. The senior announced her commitment to the University of Washington earlier in the week.
That leaves Lewiston with just senior point guard Zoie Kessinger as the only player who had meaningful minutes last season.
Kessinger had an effect in this one, hitting two 3-pointers and finishing with eight points.
But without a true game-changer on the floor, the Bengals will have to begin to search for a new identity.
“It’s nice to have a lot of people who can do different things,” Stefanchik said. “We have multiple threats, and I thought we did a good job facilitating the ball.”