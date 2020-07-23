The Lewiston Baseball Club team rode a number explosive offensive innings and steady pitching to roll past the Palouse Coyotes’ AA team in a doubleheader, winning 13-3 and 8-2 on Wednesday at Church Field.
Lewiston racked up seven runs in the first three innings of Game 1. In a five-run third inning, five consecutive batters reached safely. Lewiston, which had nine players record a hit, added three insurance runs in each of the final two innings.
Kyson Barden had three RBI on two hits, and Jared Jelinek tallied two doubles. Carson Kolb plated two with a double while pitchers Barden and Brice Bensching struck out seven against three earned runs allowed on seven hits and five walks.
Of the seven runs Lewiston compiled against Palouse starter Josh Greene, just one was earned. Greene permitted five hits and walked six.
Offensively, Tyler Elbracht led Palouse with two hits, including a double, and Greene and Cody Inderrieden contributed two singles apiece.
In Game 2, Lewiston pitcher Kaden Daniel tossed a complete game, allowing two runs — neither earned — while striking out five against five hits and a walk. He was backed by a six-run first, which included four walks, three passed balls, a hit batsman and a single.
Barden drove in two with two hits and Inderrieden had a two-run single in the fifth to lead the Coyotes. Nick Strenge took the loss, allowing six earned runs on five hits and five walks. He struck out three.
GAME 1
Palouse 001 02—3 7 4
Lewiston 205 33—13 12 3
Josh Greene, Tyler Elbracht (3) and Braden Plummer; Kyson Barden, Brice Bensching (3) and Tyler Grandlund, Wyett Lopez (1). W—Barden. L—Greene.
Palouse hits — Tyler Elbracht 2 (2B), Josh Greene 2, Cody Inderrieden 2, Braden Plummer.
Lewiston hits — Jared Jelinek 2 (2 2B), Kyson Barden 2, Toby Elliott 2, Kaden Daniel (2B), Carson Kolb (2B), Jordan Tinney, Wyett Lopez, Kyron Jennings, Teigen Abell.
GAME 2
Palouse 000 02—2 5 1
Lewiston 602 0x—8 5 3
Nick Strenge, Marcus Hilliard (4) and Cody Inderrieden; Kaden Daniel and Tyler Grandlund. W—Daniel. L—Strenge.
Palouse hits — Cody Inderrieden, Marcus Hilliard, Braden Plummer, Elliot Lee, Brendan Doumit.
Lewiston hits — Kyson Barden 2, Kaden Daniel (2B), Carson Kolb, Jordan Tinney.
SOCCERWeaver, Thorns see tourney run end
Former star Washington State forward Morgan Weaver and her Portland Thorns FC team were knocked out in the semifinal round of the NWSL Challenge Cup, losing 1-0 to the Houston Dash.
The result ends Weaver’s abbreviated rookie season at the quarantine-bubble tournament in Herriman, Utah, just south of Salt Lake City. Weaver, an All-American for the Cougars, played the entire match against Houston, and had a chance to tie it in the 94th minute on a shot that was tipped away by Dash goalie Carolyn Jane Campbell.
The Thorns (1-2-3), the Challenge Cup’s No. 8 seed who were hampered by injuries, got a major boost during the event from Weaver. The striker, who started five games, scored the only goal July 17 in a 1-0 decision against top-seeded North Carolina, tapping in a ball from the top of the goalie area in the 68th minute for her first professional score.
Weaver had been recognized by analysts for creating opportunities for teammates during the six games. She was one of eight Thorns to play in every match. CBS Sports highlighted Weaver as a bright spot for Portland in the tournament.
Weaver played 424 minutes in her six appearances, totaling six shots, four on goal. The second overall pick in this year’s NWSL draft had a clearance, a block, an interception, four successful cross kicks and 10 “key” passes.