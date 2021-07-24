BOISE — The Lewiston All-Stars 12U team took the first leg of a best-of-3 Little League state championship series against West Valley of Eagle 2-1 on Friday at Duck Alley.
Lewiston’s Gunnar Holland worked a walk on a full count with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to open scoring, and Ty Collins added an RBI single in the fifth.
Collins also got the final two outs on the mound.
Blaze Hepburn pitched four scoreless innings for Lewiston, which stranded two West Valley runners in the sixth to win.
The teams meet again at 9 a.m. Pacific. Lewiston can punch its ticket to the regional tournament, which takes place Aug. 8-14 in San Bernardino, Calif., with a win.