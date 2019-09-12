SEATTLE — Rookie Kyle Lewis broke up a no-hitter bid with a home run for the second consecutive game, and the Seattle Mariners beat Sonny Gray and the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Wednesday night.
Just as he did on Tuesday night against the Reds’ Trevor Bauer, Lewis delivered Seattle’s first hit of the game with a towering homer. In Tuesday’s 4-3 win, Lewis hit a solo home run to left field in the fifth inning for his first career hit. On Wednesday, he sent Gray’s 105th pitch of the game into right field for a three-run homer in the seventh, his second major league hit.
Lewis was among four players called up Tuesday from Double-A Arkansas. The 6-foot-4 prospect is quickly becoming a clubhouse favorite because of his timely hits and inspiring backstory after recovering from a catastrophic knee injury.
Gray struck out nine against a lineup that included four rookies. He was rarely threatened, but was done in by a few long at-bats and a sloppy start to the seventh, when he hit Austin Nola with a pitch, then walked Kyle Seager.
The Mariners have been no-hit twice in 2019. No team has been no-hit three times in a season.
Gray was pulled after allowing a single to Daniel Vogelbach, one batter after Lewis. He matched his season high with 111 pitches in 6 innings. It was his third career two-hit performance.
Nola and Seager added RBI hits in the eighth against reliever Kevin Gausman.
Marco Gonzales (15-11) struck out seven and allowed five hits in seven innings as he extended his career-best win total. He gave up an RBI double to Joey Votto in the third and a solo home run to Phillip Ervin in the fourth. He didn’t allow another hit.
Cincinnati Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blandino 3b 4 0 0 0 Long lf 3 0 0 0
Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 Bishop cf 0 0 0 0
Votto 1b 5 0 1 1 Nola 1b 2 2 1 1
Suarez dh 3 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 1 1 1
Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 Narvaez c 4 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 Lewis rf 3 1 1 3
Barnhart ph 0 1 0 0 Vogelbach dh 3 0 1 0
Ervin cf-lf 2 1 1 1 Lopes pr-dh 0 0 0 0
VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0
Galvis 2b 3 0 1 0 Walton ss 2 0 0 0
Peraza lf 3 1 1 0 Smith cf-lf 2 1 0 0
O’Grady cf 0 0 0 0 Casali c 4 0 1 0
Totals 33 3 5 2 Totals 25 5 4 5
Cincinnati 001 100 001 — 3
Seattle 000 000 32x — 5
E—Votto (7). DP—Cincinnati 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Cincinnati 8, Seattle 2. 2B—Votto (28), Galvis (4), Seager (18). HR—Ervin (7), Lewis (2). SB—Lopes (5), Smith (41). S_Bishop (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Gray L,10-7 61/3 2 3 3 3 9
Gausman 12/3 2 2 1 0 2
Seattle
Gonzales W,15-11 7 5 2 2 2 7
Brennan H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tuivailala H,7 1/3 0 1 1 2 1
Bass S,4-9 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Gray 2 (Smith,Nola), Tuivailala (Galvis). WP_Bass.
Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.
T—2:58. A—10,152 (47,943).