COACH — Monty Moddrell (fifth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 2-1 in league, 2-5 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Ty Hambly, soph., QB/LB; DJ Antone, sr., FB/DE; Dalton Davis, sr., TB/LB; Saban Palmer, jr., LB/OL; AJ Douglas, sr., OL/DL.
SCHEDULE
Game times 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Aug. 28 — at Prairie JV
Sept. 5 — vs. Lakeside at Nezperce, 4 p.m.
Sept. 11 — vs. Council at Craigmont
Sept. 18 — at Salmon River
Oct. 2 — vs. Kendrick at Nezperce, 4 p.m.
Oct. 9 — at Deary
Oct. 16 — vs. Timberline at Craigmont
Oct. 25 — at Kootenai