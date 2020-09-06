NEZPERCE — Jayson Hall ran for three touchdowns and Tucker Sanchez threw for two scores Saturday as the Lakeside Knights tripped up Lewis County 54-30 in a nonleague football game.
“We just didn’t execute,” Eagles coach Monty Moddrell said. “I felt like we were ready to go but didn’t do the things we needed to do. I thought our kids played pretty hard. We just have to keep battling.”
Hall had four touchdowns total, catching a 21-yard pass in the second quarter from Sanchez as part of a 19-0 spurt to open the game for Lakeside (1-1). He also scored on a 32-yard run in the second quarter, then tallied touchdown runs of 63 and 30 yards in the third quarter.
Vander Brown had three long touchdowns, catching a 55-yard pass from Sanchez to open the game’s scoring, then running for a 65-yard score in the third quarter and a 74-yard touchdown in the fourth.
Lewis County (1-1) got solid games from Dalton Davis and Ty Hambly.
Hambly, a sophomore quarterback/linebacker, went 6-for-16 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown pass. He also ran the ball 20 times for 222 yards and three second-half touchdown runs of 79, 44 and 39 yards. Hambly also had three solo tackles on defense, one for loss.
Davis, a senior tailback, had 14 rushes for 129 yards with a 91-yard touchdown run. He also caught Hambly’s scoring pass, from 12 yards out. However, he was injured in the third quarter and is in concussion protocol, one of two Eagle players injured in the game.
Lewis County entered the 8-man game with just 11 players, so losing two puts the Eagles in a bind.
“We’re not that deep,” said Moddrell, who noted he has four freshmen on the team. “It was just a tough go and we have to keep working at it and get healthy.”
The Knights had 489 yards of total offense to the Eagles’ 459, but Lewis County held a 396-370 edge in rushing.
The Eagles next will host Council at 7 p.m. Friday in Craigmont.
Lakeside 12 14 22 6—54
Lewis County 0 12 12 6—30
First Quarter
Lakeside — Vander Brown 55 pass from Tucker Sanchez (run failed).
Lakeside — Sonny Ruben 27 run (run failed).
Second Quarter
Lakeside — Jason Hall 21 pass from Sanchez (Brown pass from Sanchez).
Lewis County — Dalton Davis 91 run (run failed).
Lakeside — Hall 32 run (pass failed).
Lewis County — Dalton Davis 12 pass from Ty Hambly (run failed).
Third Quarter
Lewis County — Hambly 79 run (run failed).
Lakeside — Brown 65 run (Hall pass from Sanchez).
Lakeside — Hall 63 run (Ruben pass from Sanchez).
Lewis County — Hambly 44 run (run failed).
Lakeside — Hall 30 run (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
Lakeside — Brown 74 run (pass failed).
Lewis County — Hambly 39 run (run failed).
VOLLEYBALLNezperce sweeps Huskies
NEZPERCE — Nezperce’s volleyball team served proficiently and got everyone involved against Highland of Craigmont in a 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 sweep.
KC Wahl, Kadyn Horton and Hannah Duuck combined to go 29-for-32 serving, while Amelia Husted “did a great job spreading the ball around,” said coach Kyle Stapleton, whose team moved to 2-0 in Whitepine League Division II and 2-1 overall.
“Really good serving helps you immensely,” Stapleton continued of his experienced group. “I have six seniors this year and they’re just jelling, and playing really well together.”
Nezperce will host Deary on Tuesday.
JV — Nezperce def. Highland 25-19, 25-14, 15-5.
Deary splits at Kootenai triangular
HARRISON, Idaho — Deary split a triangular meet hosted by Kootenai High School of Harrison, dropping a tight 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 11-15 match to Wallace before beating the host Warriors 25-8, 25-3, 25-7.
Deary’s Cassidy Henderson had nine kills and four aces in the opener, getting a boost from Cassie Morey’s four blocks and five kills, and Kenadie Kirk’s 12 assists. Against Kootenai, Morey and Dantae Workman combined for seven kills, with Workman providing 10 consecutive serves in the second set. Kirk had 11 straight in the third.
“We got beat up on the serve-receive. Wallace had some nice servers and they caught us off-guard,” Deary coach Dani Jones said. “But they did a great job attacking on offense.”
The Mustangs (2-3) will travel Tuesday to face Nezperce.