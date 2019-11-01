WHEN/WHERE
Saturday at 2 p.m., Craigmont.
RECORDS
Lewis County 2-4, Garden Valley 5-3.
STORY LINE
As Lewis County makes its first postseason appearance since 2005, coach Monty Moddrell said he’s been getting plenty of visitors, many of whom are asking him the same question. “The community’s like, ‘Holy shit,’” Moddrell said. ‘“You’re in the playoffs?’” The Eagles punched their tickets to this Idaho Class 1A Division II play-in game against Garden Valley with a 58-8 win against Deary last Friday. With its first win against Deary since 2010, Lewis County earned the second seed out of the Whitepine League Division II.
“It was exciting,” Moddrell said. “The community’s excited. I’m an insurance agent. I have a tiny office in town and we’ve had so many people come in. Hopefully it goes a long way for us, just in terms of numbers and kids coming out and getting interested again.”
The Eagles, who began their season with 12 players, are down to 10. “Literally, there’s no subs,” Moddrell said. “If we’ve got a tight ballgame, we’ve got the same eight on the field the whole time. People talk about iron-man football — we’ve got the real thing.”
The Eagles overcame a slew of hurdles this season to get to this point. They lost their projected starter at quarterback before the season even started, when his family moved away. Moddrell said three additional players he’d anticipated would play for his team this season also moved away or transferred before the season. Additionally, the Eagles lost another key player to an injury during their 38-34 win against Timberline on Oct. 11.
“I gotta give credit to the kids,” Moddrell said. “It’s definitely been my most trying year as a coach and I also gotta give props to my assistants,” he said of Jared McIlvain and Ken Hart. “I definitely have to attribute some of the success to having those two guys along.”
PLAYERS TO KNOW
Freshman Ty Hambly “has just been a superstar for us,” Moddrell said. In his team’s must-win game against Timberline, Hambly rushed 15 times for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Hambly, the Eagles’ quarterback, also plays defensive back and ranks second in tackles (with 44½).
Linebacker Brendan Nelson leads Lewis County in tackles (53 1/2) and in all-purpose yards (819), with the bulk of those rushing (736). The senior running back has 12 touchdowns.
“It’s just a strong bunch of seniors,” Moddrell said, crediting Nelson — along with Swiss Army Knife Connor Morris, defensive end David Boswell and center Oskar Grobey — with propelling his team to this stage. “The seniors won’t take a lot of fittle-farting.”
— Byron Edelman