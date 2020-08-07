The Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers football team postponed its season Thursday as a ripple effect of the coronavirus pandemic.
Loggers director Bob Thorson said in a statement his team’s opponents were part of the fallout from the NCAA Division III canceling its fall sports championships Wednesday.
Games against Occidental, Linfield, Pacific and George Fox (scheduled twice) were taken out because those opponents are from the Northwest Conference and the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Two games against Eastside Community College of Bellevue, Wash., and Hawaii State College of Hilo were canceled earlier in the summer.
The Northwest Conference is considering the possibility of playing football in the spring. If that happens, Thorson said the Loggers would look into playing those teams at that point. If not, the team would look to reschedule games for fall 2021.