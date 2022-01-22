Lewis-Clark State women win another close one

OLMYPIA, Wash. — Once again, the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team found itself locked in a close contest. Once again, the Warriors were able to come through when they needed to.
Sophomore guard Callie Stevens finished with 24 points as LCSC avoided an upset Friday against a game Evergreen State team, 57-55, in Cascade Conference play at the Constantino Recreation Center.
“We did just enough to win,” coach Brian Orr said. “Sometimes you can have a game where you can’t buy a basket, but it wasn’t just our shooting. Offensively, we weren’t good at all. We just didn’t execute. Our screening, cutting and passing was terrible.”
Stevens added four steals for the Warriors (15-3, 9-3), who have won three consecutive games. Junior guard Hannah Broyles, a former standout at Moscow High School, chipped in 13 points and six rebounds. Junior post Sara Muehlhausen only had five points but had a big night defensively with 12 rebounds and eight blocks, setting a school record. She broke the mark of seven that was held by three other players, the last coming on Jan. 7, 2012, by Kirsi Voshell against Montana Tech.
Trinity Betoney paced the Geoducks (5-10, 3-8) with 23 points and six rebounds. Jalyn Sackrider finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
With the victory, the Warriors now are just one game behind Southern Oregon and Eastern Oregon for first place, tied for third with Bushnell in the conference standings.
Taking out the two forfeit losses the Warriors suffered Jan. 7-8 at Oregon Tech and at Southern Oregon, they’ve been in seven games decided by 10 or fewer points this season. LCSC is 6-1 in those games.
Just like most of those games, this one came down to the wire.
Stevens gave the Warriors the lead for good at 52-51 with a layup with 3:30 remaining. Neither team could dent the scoreboard until 1:41 to go when Broyles made a free throw.
Neither team could score again until 22 seconds remained when Broyles made two more at the line that made it 55-51 LCSC.
Betoney canned a 3 with 16 seconds left to make it a one-point game, but after a Warrior timeout, the Geoducks were forced to foul. Stevens would make the first and miss the second, with Evergreen State getting the rebound and taking a timeout.
LCSC senior post Heidi Sellman fouled Betoney to send her to the line with a chance to tie the game at 56 and nine seconds left. Betoney made the first but missed the second, with Broyles getting the rebound and then being fouled. Broyles missed the first of the double bonus, but then made the second for a 57-55 lead. Betoney’s last-second shot was off the mark.
“This was an ugly win,” Orr said. “Hopefully this was a wake-up call. We know we can play better, but we also know that we have a few things that we need to improve on.”
The Warriors next play at 3 p.m. today at Northwest.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (15-3, 9-3)
Stevens 9-23 1-2 24, Broyles 3-15 6-8 14, Muehlhausen 2-7 0-0 5, Sellman 2-6 0-0 4, Clabby 1-6 0-0 2, Green 2-4 1-2 5, Schroeder 1-2 1-2 3, Sander 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 10-16 57.
EVERGREEN STATE (5-10, 3-8)
Betoney 8-22 4-6 23, Sackrider 6-14 2-2 14, Garret 2-14 2-2 6, Yenne 1-8 1-2 4, Stewart 1-3 0-0 2, Bungay 2-6 0-0 6, Jensen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-69 9-12 55.
Lewis-Clark State 10 16 21 10—57
Evergreen State 11 12 17 15—55
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 7-22 (Stevens 5-13, Broyles 2-7, Clabby 0-1, Schroeder 0-1), Evergreen State 6-18 (Betoney 3-5, Bungay 2-5, Yenne 1-2, Jensen 0-1, Garret 0-5). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 48 (Muehlhausen 12), Evergreen State 49 (Sackrider 10). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 11 (Clabby 5), Evergreen State 12 (Betoney, Bungay 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 11, Evergreen State 14.