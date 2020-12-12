HAVRE, Mont. — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team got off to a fast start, had a lull in the second quarter, but then came out in the second half and imposed its will Friday in a 66-54 nonconference victory at Armory Gymnasium.
“We got out to a fast start tonight, but Northern switched defenses and we struggled to make baskets,” coach Brian Orr said. “We picked up our defensive pressure in the second half and that was the difference in the game.”
Senior foward Abbie Johnson and senior guard Peyton Souvenir paced the Warriors (2-1), who are ranked No. 26 in the NAIA presason coaches’ poll, with 15 points apiece. Senior forward Kiara Burlage added 14 points and a game-high nine rebounds.
Peyton Kehr led three Skylight (1-2) players in double figures with 13 points. Allix Goldhahn and Sydney Hovde each had 10 points and eight rebounds.
This was the second time the two former Frontier Conference foes have met so far in the early season. LCSC beat Montana State-Northern 75-66 as the two teams opened the season Nov. 27 at the Carroll College Thanksgiving Classic.
The Warriors scored the first 12 points of this game and held a 16-10 lead after the first quarter. However, the Skylights switched up their defense and LCSC went into a shooting funk, allowing Montana State-Northern to get back into it and take a four-point lead late in the second quarter. The Skylights went into the locker room with a 32-30 advantage.
However, LCSC quickly erased that to start the third quarter. Junior guard Abby Farmer hit a pair of 3-pointers and Souvenir converted a putback to give the Warriors a 44-39 advantage at the halfway mark of the period. Edmiston then had a transition basket, Johnson followed with a pair of free throws and Souvenir made a 3 to put LCSC up 51-42 with 2:04 left in the period. The Warriors held a 54-45 advantage going to the fourth and never looked back.
“Peyton and Abby (Farmer) hit some big 3s in the second half and gave us some breathing room,” Orr said. “It was a good road win in a tough place to play.”
LCSC forced 20 turnovers and held Montana State-Northern to just 3-of-19 shooting behind the arc.
The two teams play again at 1 p.m. today at the same site.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (2-1)
Johnson 5-12 1-5 15, Burlage 6-18 2-2 14, Souvenir 6-12 1-2 15, Farmer 3-5 0-0 9, Edmiston 2-7 0-0 4, Muehlhausen 1-4 0-0 2, Holm 1-3 0-0 2, Stevens 2-7 0-0 5, Sykora 0-1 0-0 0, Sellmann 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-70 8-14 66.
MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN (1-2)
R. Kehr 2-8 1-2 5, Hovde 4-6 2-2 10, Goldhahn 2-9 5-6 10, Gunter 2-9 0-0 4, P. Kehr 5-13 1-1 13, White 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 1-4 0-0 2, Skunkcap 1-1 0-0 2, Mason 1-4 0-0 2, Mooney 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 21-60 9-11 54.
Lewis-Clark State 16 14 24 12—66
Montana State-Northern 10 22 13 9—54
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 6-19 (Farmer 3-4, Souvenir 2-5, Stevens 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Burlage 0-2, Edmiston 0-2, Muehlhausen 0-2), Montana State-Northern 3-19 (P. Kehr 2-6, Goldhahn 1-3, R. Kehr 0-3, Gunter 0-3, White 0-1, Mason 0-1, Lawrence 0-2). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 44 (Burlage 9), Montana State-Northern 47 (Hovde, Goldhahn 8). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 10 (Edimiston 4), Montana State-Northern 8 (Gunter 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 9, Montana State-Northern 13.