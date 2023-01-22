Lewis-Clark State women step on gas, throttle Northwest

Lewis-Clark State freshman guard Sitara Byrd looks to put up a shot as Northwest's Maya DuChesne defends during Saturday's Cascade Conference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.

 LCSC Athletics

The Lewis-Clark State women were given a competitive game by Northwest for the first 14-plus minutes Saturday. But the Warriors imposed their will shortly thereafter.

Junior guard Callie Stevens finished with 21 points as four players scored in double figures to help No. 10 LCSC to a convincing 95-53 Cascade Conference victory against Eagles at the P1FCU Activity Center.

