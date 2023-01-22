Lewis-Clark State women step on gas, throttle Northwest

The Lewis-Clark State women were given a competitive game by Northwest for the first 14-plus minutes Saturday. But the Warriors imposed their will shortly thereafter.
Junior guard Callie Stevens finished with 21 points as four players scored in double figures to help No. 10 LCSC to a convincing 95-53 Cascade Conference victory against Eagles at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“Give credit to Northwest, they came out red hot and executed their offense extremely well in the first half,” coach Brian Orr said. “It wasn’t like we were struggling, our offense was effective all game. We adjusted our defense in the second half and were able to get several steals which got our transition game going.”
Freshman guard Payton Hymas contributed 17 points for LCSC (18-1, 13-0), which has won 18 consecutive games since an 81-73 loss against then-No. 2 Westmont (Calif.) to open the season Oct. 29. Senior post Sara Muehlhausen had 11 points and seven rebounds. Freshman guard Sitara Byrd finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
Kylie Lunday had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocked shots for Northwest (5-13, 3-10), which went 11-for-48 (22.9%) from the field in the final three quarters. Esther Pappuleas chipped in 11 points and five rebounds.
The teams traded the lead throughout the first quarter. No one managed an advantage larger than three as the two played to a 22-22 tie.
The Warriors still couldn’t shake the Eagles until just more than halfway through the second, when up just 33-32, LCSC went on a 15-7 run to close out the quarter. Stevens scored eight of her points in the spurt as the Warriors went into the locker room up 48-39.
LCSC then took charge in the third. The Warriors opened by scoring the first eight points to take a 17-point lead and never looked back. The closest Northwest would get the rest of the game was 13.
LCSC was 38-for-73 (52.1%) shooting, including 9-of-27 (33.35) on 3s. The Warriors forced 17 turnovers and held a 19-2 edge on points off the mistakes. LCSC also held advantages in assists (24-14), bench points (42-22), steals (15-4) and points in the paint (38-14).
The Warriors next play at 4 p.m. Pacific on Friday at College of Idaho.