A lengthy coronavirus-induced delay to its season’s start and only a week of practice beforehand left Lewis-Clark State’s women’s basketball team ill-prepared the last time it met NAIA power Carroll College.
On Nov. 28 in Helena, Mont., the Warriors couldn’t get their legs under them, and fell to the Fighting Saints by 51 points.
Although LCSC narrowly missed on pulling out a nonconference upset Saturday against No. 6 Carroll at the Activity Center, the home side’s well-matched showing proved what kind of difference preparation time can make.
The Warriors took the Saints down to the wire, but lost 65-60 after a 3-point attempt bounced off the rim with three seconds left — it would have tied things up.
“They know the last score was just so embarrassing, and this is more what I expected the score to be,” longtime coach Brian Orr said. “Honestly, if our teams played back and forth, we’re gonna split some games.”
The Saints (7-0) got a clutch, twisting finish inside from standout Danielle Wagner to reclaim the lead with 13 seconds to go. Carroll stretched the advantage to 63-60 soon after with a takeaway and foul shots, then a good look from LCSC’s Peyton Souvenir barely missed its mark.
“I’d take that shot no matter what,” Orr said.
The Warriors (3-2), who sit just outside the top 25 in the most recent coaches’ poll, looked the part of national notables throughout. They maintained a slight edge for about 13 minutes in the second half, and were up by as many as nine midway through the third after a 7-0 run spurred by smooth ball movement and disciplined defending.
The visitors chipped away with their own spurt, capitalizing on a five-minute LCSC lull to knot it up. The entertaining final period was defined by quick responses from either side — the lead never was more than a possession away as the Saints and Warriors played evenly.
“We tried to run with them (in the last meeting), and it wasn’t conducive to where we were at, in terms of our conditioning,” Orr said. “Since then, of course, we’ve had several practices. We’ve pushed the girls really hard. And we changed the whole style of how we were gonna guard their offense.
“... We went out and pressured and tried to deny, and it gave them some problems. And really, I thought it neutralized some of their scorers at times, but they stepped up and made big baskets when they needed to.”
Well-rounded senior guard Jansen Edmiston paced LCSC with 17 points and six rebounds, sparking the Warriors after halftime with a fancy scoop layup on a drive and a contested 3-pointer. Edmiston netted two from long range in the game’s first three minutes.
Senior forward Kiara Burlage tacked on 14 points, and 6-foot-2 senior Abbie Johnson added 10 and nine boards. Souvenir, a senior point guard, scored seven, collected six rebounds, and had three steals and three assists.
The Warriors dug out of a six-point hole in the second quarter when freshmen Callie Stevens and Maddie Holm put in back-to-back 3s, kick-starting a 13-2 LCSC rally — spanning six minutes — to give the hosts a two-point lead at the half.
“I think, truly, we’re gonna be a hard team to guard,” Orr said. “All we need is a couple more games, a couple more weeks of practice.”
In terms of team statistics, there was little to no separation. Orr highlighted turnovers (17) and field-goal percentage (39.3) as figures that must improve.
Wagner and Christine Denny did the bulk of the work for the veteran Saints, combining for 36 points on 13-for-30 shooting.
“They really are one of the best Frontier (Conference) teams I’ve seen, and I’ve been around here for a long time,” Orr said of his former league foes, who LCSC will face again at 2 p.m. today at the same site. “They’ve got all the pieces. They’re gonna be a handful, definitely.
“They’re a definite top-five team in the NAIA, so we’re lucky to have them here, and we get another shot at them (today).”
CARROLL (7-0)
Wilkinson 2-2 1-2 5, Lyman 0-1 0-0 0, Wagner 7-14 4-4 21, Geritz 2-3 1-2 6, Denny 6-16 0-0 15, Pickens 2-6 3-3 7, Hilborn 0-3 0-0 0, Swannack 2-5 2-2 7, Madsen 0-3 2-2 2, McDermott 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-55 13-15 65.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (3-2)
Schroeder 0-3 0-0 0, Souvenir 3-8 1-1 7, Farmer 1-4 0-0 3, Edmiston 6-13 2-2 17, Muehlhausen 0-0 0-0 0, Holm 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 4-9 2-4 10, Stevens 1-3 1-2 4, Burlage 5-9 3-4 14, Broyles 0-3 0-0 0, Sellmann 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-56 9-13 60.
Carroll 15 17 15 18—65
Lewis-Clark State 17 17 12 14—60
3-point goals — Carroll 8-23 (Wagner 3-7, Denny 3-7, Swannack 1-2, Pickens 0-1, Hilborn 0-3, Geritz 1-1, McDermott 0-1, Lyman 0-1), LCSC 7-23 (Edmiston 3-4, Burlage 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Souvenir 0-4, Farmer 1-4, Stevens 1-2, Holm 1-2, Schroeder 0-3). Fouled out — Edmiston. Rebounds — Carroll 38 (Wagner 8), LCSC 34 (Johnson 9). Assists — Carroll 10 (Madsen 3), LCSC 9 (Souvenir 3). Total fouls — Carroll 19, LCSC 16. .
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.