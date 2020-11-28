HELENA, Mont. — Four players hit double figures as the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team earned a 75-66 victory Friday in the first round of the Carroll College Thanksgiving Classic at the PE Center.
It was the first game for the Warriors (1-0) since March 10, when LCSC dropped a 69-66 decision to Providence in the Frontier Conference tournament championship game. Two days later, the Warriors earned a bid into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ national tournament, but the team did not play in the event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
LCSC originally was scheduled to begin this season with three consecutive home games — an exhibition Nov. 6 against Yellowstone Christian and a pair of nonleague games Nov. 14-15 against 20th-ranked Carroll. However, the schedule was thrown into chaos once again because the pandemic began a third surge across the nation, hitting this area hard.
Senior guard Jansen Edmiston paced the Warriors, who are ranked No. 26 in the coaches’ preseason poll, with 17 points. Senior forward Kiara Burlage finished with 16 points. Junior guard Abby Farmer added 15 points, and senior forward Abbie Johnson had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Senior guard Peyton Souvenir had a game-best 10 assists.
“Jansen had a really good first half, and I thought Abby Farmer played her best overall game as a Warrior,” coach Brian Orr said. “She was a difference maker in the end.”
Three Skylight players — McKenzie Gunter, Allix Goldhahn and L’Tia Lawrence — each had 14 points. Sydney Hovde tallied a game-high 15 rebounds.
LCSC shot the ball well in the first half, finishing 16-for-31 (51.6 percent), but clung to a 42-38 lead against their former Frontier Conference foes. However, the defense took charge in the third quarter.
The Warriors held Montana State-Northern to just 3-for-15 shooting (20 percent) in the third, using a 14-0 run to break a 42-42 tie at the 7:46 mark and emerge with a 56-42 advantage with 3:10 remaining. Burlage had five of her points during the run. LCSC would take a 61-44 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We got out to a really slow start and Northern came out on fire,” Orr said. “Some of that was because our matchup zone was horrible. We changed defenses and all of a sudden our offense got going.”
The Skylights eventually whittled the lead down to six at 72-66 with 1:20 to go on a Lawrence 3-pointer, but the Warriors closed it out.
“We got tired in the second half and are still trying to get back into shape,” Orr said. “This was a good win for the first game of the season.”
LCSC scored 21 points off 19 Montana State-Northern turnovers and held a 26-22 edge in points in the paint. The Warriors were 27-of-62 from the field overall (43.5 percent), 10-for-24 from 3-point range (41.7 percent) and 11-of-14 at the free-throw line (78.6 percent).
LCSC will play the host Fighting Saints at 1 p.m. today.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (1-0)
Edmiston 7-12 0-0 17, Burlage 6-11 3-5 16, Farmer 6-10 0-0 15, Johnson 4-5 4-5 12, Souvenir 1-6 0-0 3, Sellmann 0-6 4-4 4, Schroeder 1-6 0-0 3, Weaver 1-2 0-0 3, Broyles 1-3 0-0 2, Sykora 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 11-14 75.
MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN (0-1)
Gunter 5-13 0-0 14, Goldhahn 5-11 0-1 14, Hovde 4-10 0-0 8, R. Kehr 4-7 0-0 8, P. Kehr 2-9 1-4 6, Lawrence 5-9 0-0 14, Mooney 1-2 0-0 2, Mason 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 1-5 66.
LCSC 21 21 19 14—75
MSU-N 16 22 6 22—66
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 10-24 (Edmiston 3-6, Farmer 3-6, Burlage 1-2, Weaver 1-2, Souvenir 1-3, Schroeder 1-4, Sellmann 0-1), Montana State-Northern 13-29 (Gunter 4-5, Lawrence 4-7, Goldhahn 4-9, P. Kehr 1-5, Mason 0-1, R. Kehr 0-2). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 32 (Johnson 13), Montana State-Northern 30 (Hovde 15). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 18 (Souvenir 10), Montana State-Northern 15 (Gunter, Hovde 4). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 7, Montana State-Northern 16.