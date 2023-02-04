Lewis-Clark State women hang on to beat Bushnell

Lewis-Clark State senior post Sarah Muehlhausen shoots during Friday's Cascade Conference game against Bushnell at the P1FCU Activity Center.

 LCSC Athletics

The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team got off to a solid start, had a lull in the middle, then finished hot to maintain its share of first place in the Cascade Conference.

Junior forward Maddie Holm tallied 16 points and five rebounds Friday as the ninth-ranked Warriors rallied from a five-point deficit late in the third quarter to beat Bushnell 62-58 at the P1FCU Activity Center.

