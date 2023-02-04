Lewis-Clark State women hang on to beat Bushnell

The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team got off to a solid start, had a lull in the middle, then finished hot to maintain its share of first place in the Cascade Conference.
Junior forward Maddie Holm tallied 16 points and five rebounds Friday as the ninth-ranked Warriors rallied from a five-point deficit late in the third quarter to beat Bushnell 62-58 at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we were able to do enough to hang on for the win,” coach Brian Orr said. “Credit Bushnell, I thought their players got after it on the defensive end. They forced us to take tough contested shots all night and consequently we shot a poor percentage from the floor.”
Sophomore guard Ellie Sander added 13 points and four steals for the Warriors (21-2, 16-1), who kept pace with Eastern Oregon (21-2, 16-1) atop the conference standings with five regular-season games remaining. Junior guard Callie Stevens contributed 11 points.
Bella Pexdrojetti led the Beacons (15-7, 12-5) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Kalina Rojas finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
LCSC got off to a good start, scoring the first 11 points of the game and took a 15-5 lead after the first quarter. But Bushnell, which held a 47-34 edge in rebounds, slowly started to work its way back into the game. Midway through the second quarter, the Beacons tied the contest at 20 on Pedrojetti’s 3 with 3:31 to go. However, the Warriors used a 7-0 spurt in a two-minute stretch to regain the lead. LCSC went into the locker room up 27-22.
The Warriors held a five-point lead early in the third, but Bushnell tied it at 32 and 34 before taking its first lead at the 2:51 mark when Aly Mirabile finished a layup. The Beacons increased it to 41-36 with 49 seconds remaining on a Libby Mathis shot. Stevens hit a jumper just 23 seconds later, and LCSC found itself trailing 41-38 going to the fourth.
The Warriors put themselves in a hole because they were just 6-for-32 (18.8%) shooting, including 3-of-14 (21.4%) from 3-point range, in the middle two quarters.
The teams traded 3s to start the fourth, then LCSC went on a 7-0 run to go up 47-44 with 6:25 left. Kaylen Kamelamela made a 3 for Bushnell to tie it less than a minute later, but Sander made a pair of free throws to give the Warriors a 49-47 edge.
LCSC went up by four with 3:18 left on Holm’s 3, but the Beacons tied it with 1:04 left on another Pedrojetti 3. On the ensuing trip down the floor, Broyles missed a shot, but senior post Sara Muehlhausen grabbed the rebound and was fouled. She made both free throws to put the Warriors up by two. Bushnell took a timeout to set up a play, but Pedrojetti missed a 3 and LCSC got the rebound and called a timeout. Stevens was fouled on the inbounds, and she put it away by hitting two free throws.
“I thought our late game press, as well as our ability to knock down free throws, made the big difference in tonight’s outcome,” Orr said.
The Warriors forced the Beacons into 24 turnovers and had a 21-8 edge in points off the mistakes, which proved to be critical.
LCSC next plays at 4 p.m. today at home against Corban.