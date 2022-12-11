Lewis-Clark State guard Hannah Broyles, left, shoots during Friday’s game against No. 9 Carroll. She led the 13th-ranked Warriors with 16 points in Saturday’s nonconference win against George Fox at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State guard Callie Stevens, left, scored 14 points in Saturday’s nonconference win against George Fox.
Buoyed by their performance the day before, the 13th-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team never allowed NCAA Division III George Fox a chance to breathe Saturday.
The Warriors scored the first five points of the nonconference game, quickly had the advantage to double digits and never looked back in beating the Bruins 70-41 at the P1FCU Activity Center for their eighth consecutive win.
“We defended and rebounded exceptionally well and it was a great team win,” associate coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “We had so many players make an impact in the game, and I thought our freshmen had great minutes and played with confidence.”
Senior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow standout, led the way for the Warriors (8-1) with 16 points. Junior guard Callie Stevens added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sophomore guard Ellie Sander, less than 24 hours after registering one of the best games of her young career, chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.
Erin Yoshitake led George Fox (2-4) with 12 points.
All 11 of the LCSC players who got into the game scored, and none of them played more than 26 minutes.
Meanwhile, the Warriors continued their defensive mentality that has carried them so far this season. The Bruins went just 16-of-56 (28.6 percent) from the field, including 7-for-26 (26.9 percent) from distance. George Fox got off to an awful start, making just three of its first 18 attempts from the field, and the Bruins were unable to hang onto the ball, as LCSC forced a whopping 28 turnovers.
Stevens tallied the first five points of the game to get the Warriors started. LCSC took a 17-4 lead just eight minutes in, and it was 29-10 with 7:06 to go before halftime. Broyles’ layup with 42 seconds left in the second quarter gave the Warriors a 21-point edge and they were on their way.
“Coming off of a big game (Friday), we stressed to the girls the importance of not having any letdowns this afternoon, and I think they responded well to that,” Orlandi said.
LCSC was efficient shooting in the first half, going 17-for-36 (47.2 percent) before finishing 26-of-68 (38.2 percent). The Warriors held advantages in points off turnovers (34-4), second-chance points (21-7), points in the paint (24-10) and fast-break points (10-2).
LCSC next plays at 4 p.m. next Saturday at Corban.
3-point goals — George Fox 7-26 (Yoshitake 4-8, Reed 2-2, Ritter 1-3, Lacey 0-1, Snoops 0-1, Hinds 0-2, Wells 0-3, Roberts 0-6), Lewis-Clark State 6-23 (Broyles 4-9, Sander 1-2, Stevens 1-6, Byrd 0-1, Hymas 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Holm 0-1, Clabby 0-2). Rebounds — George Fox 43 (Borter 9), Lewis-Clark State 45 (Byrd 9). Assists — George Fox 8 (Ritter 3), Lewis-Clark State 13 (Stevens 4). Total fouls — George Fox 15, Lewis-Clark State 7. A — 338.