Lewis-Clark State women come up clutch late once again

KIRKLAND, Wash. — How many more of these close games can Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coach Brian Orr really take?
The Warriors had another one decided in the late stages Saturday, and it was another one in favor of the locals.
Junior post Sara Muehlhausen scored 10 points, and hit two free throws with two seconds remaining to give LCSC a 62-61 victory against Northwest in a Cascade Conference game at Kristi Brodin Pavilion.
“I was kind of surprised they called the foul at the end,” coach Brian Orr said. “It was a gutsy call that you almost never get, especially on the road. So proud of Sara. She really came through in a big way.”
Sophomore guard Callie Stevens led the way for the Warriors (16-3, 10-3) with 18 points, and senior post Heidi Sellman finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Grace Meza led the Eagles (12-8, 6-7) with 22 points. Livi Lindsey added 11 points. Shelaine Lorez contributed 10 points for Northwest, which held a 19-8 edge in points off turnovers and a 23-8 advantage in second-chance points.
With the victory, LCSC jumped into a tie for second place in the conference with Southern Oregon (17-4, 6-3), which has lost two straight including a 68-65 decision at first-place Eastern Oregon (14-7, 11-2) earlier in the day.
The close contests have become a defining trait of the Warriors this season. LCSC has played nine games this season that have been decided by 10 or fewer points. The Warriors have done relatively well in that scenario, going 7-1. LCSC’s past three games have been determined by four or fewer points, and it has won all of them.
In the first half, it looked as if the Warriors were going to roll against the Eagles. They took a 28-17 lead around the midpoint of the second quarter, but Northwest rallied and went into the locker room trailing LCSC 32-30.
Neither team held a lead larger than four points in the first 14 minutes of the second half, as the two teams would combat one run after another.
Meza hit a pair of 3s on back-to-back possessions that gave Northwest a 53-49 edge with 6:19 remaining.
Freshman forward Mataya Green hit a shot with 5:57 to go, and Sellman’s layup just 30 seconds later tied it at 53. Another Northwest basket in the lane was countered by a 3 from Stevens at the 4:31 mark to put LCSC up 56-55.
The teams went 1:23 without scoring before a Sam VanLoo bucket gave the Eagles a 57-56 advantage. Lindsey’s jumper made it a three-point Northwest lead with 1:51 left, and it still was three going into the final minute.
Meza missed a 3 with 12 seconds remaining that was rebounded by freshman guard Ellie Sander. After a timeout, each team exchanged fouls before Stevens hit a layup to pull the Warriors within one. Then Muehlhausen was fouled by Lorenz with two seconds to go, and she hit both free throws to put LCSC back on top. Northwest then turned the ball over on the inbounds play, sealing it for the Warriors.
“I was also really proud of our defensive effort the entire game,” Orr said. “Northwest did a good job of attacking our zone in the second half, and we were forced to play defense for long possessions, but we kept working and scrambling. We really played hard. This was the kind of game that will make us better. Definitely a fun one to win.”
LCSC next plays at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Multnomah.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (16-3, 10-3)
Stevens 7-16 1-2 18, Sellman 4-6 2-2 10, Muehlhausen 4-9 2-2 10, Broyles 3-8 0-0 7, Schroeder 1-5 0-0 3, Clabby 3-7 0-0 6, Sander 2-4 0-0 4, Green 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 26-57 5-6 62.
NORTHWEST (12-8, 6-7)
Meza 8-20 3-3 22, Lindsey 3-9 4-4 11, Lorenz 5-7 0-1 10, DuChesne 4-11 0-0 8, VanLoo 2-7 0-0 4, Monten 1-2 2-2 4, Kristinat 0-3 2-2 2, FitzGerald 0-2 0-0 0, Weden 0-2 0-0 0, Strojan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 11-12 61.
Lewis-Clark State 18 14 13 17—62
Northwest 15 15 15 16—61
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 5-14 (Stevens 3-8, Schroeder 1-2, Broyles 1-3, Clabby 0-1), Northwest 4-21 (Meza 3-9, Lindsey 1-3, Weden 0-1, FitzGerald 0-2, DuChesne 0-3, Kristinat 0-3). Reboounds — Lewis-Clark State 37 (Sellman 10), Northwest 41 (VanLoo 10). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 11 (Selllman, Sander 3), Northwest 15 (VanLoo 7). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 15, Northwest 11. A — 136.