OLYMPIA, Wash — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team survived its first tough test inside the Cascade Conference on Saturday.
The 13th-ranked Warriors used a 12-0 run to bridge the third and fourth quarters and eventually put away the Evergreen State Geoducks 61-53 at the Constantino Recreation Center.
A night after tying her career high in points, junior guard Callie Stevens had 17 points and five rebounds to pace the Warriors (6-1, 3-0), who were just 21-for-66 (31.8 percent) from the field, including 3-of-23 (13 percent) from 3-point range. Senior post Sara Muehlhausen added 16 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Ellie Sander had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Junior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow standout, finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
Monique Bungay led the Geoducks (3-1, 1-1) with 17 points. Sydney Vanness chipped in 12 points. Evergreen State was just 20-for-65 (30.8 percent) from the field, including 6-of-24 (25 percent) from distance.
LCSC had an 11-point halftime lead, but the Geoducks held the Warriors scoreless in the first 4:08 of the third quarter in cutting the gap to 37-35. It was 39-37 LCSC when Bungay tied it with a jumper at the 5:07 mark, then she hit three free throws for a 42-39 advantage with 4:19 to go.
But Stevens followed with a pair of baskets, then she and Broyles would hit back-to-back 3s to end the quarter, and Sanders’ jump just six seconds into the fourth put the Warriors up 51-42. Evergreen State got no closer than five points the rest of the way.
The Warriors next play No. 9 Carroll (Mont.) at 5 p.m. Friday at home.