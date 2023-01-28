CALDWELL, Idaho — After rolling through the first half of the Cascade Conference schedule, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team is starting to face some challenges.
The No. 1-ranked Yotes remain unfazed.
Six days after taking a late lead to beat Southern Oregon, College of Idaho held off a second-half charge from in-state rival Lewis-Clark State before coming away late for a 74-63 win at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
“We’re just relying on our foundation of being in shape and being in better shape than the opponent,” said sophomore Drew Wyman, who recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. “That was the big thing coming down the stretch, we wear teams down with our depth.”
The Yotes (19-1, 14-0) extended their win streak to 19 straight games, but for the second consecutive game had to earn it in the closing minutes. College of Idaho saw a 14-point halftime lead shrink to as low as four with under five minutes left, but that was as close as the Yotes allowed the Warriors (9-11, 6-8) to get.
“It’s nice for our staff and for our team to be able to try and strategize,” College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine said. “We’re going down the stretch trying to figure out who should be in, what do we need to execute? We need these feelings. Nobody’s ever run away with the national tournament. You’re going to have feel tight games. L-C’s a great program, they were in the national championship two years ago. To have that feeling tonight was huge.”
For LCSC, it was the second time this season it has had to play a No. 1-ranked team. According to historian Denny Grubb, it’s the first time the Warriors ever have had to play a top-rated team twice in one season.
Coach Austin Johnson said he was proud of his team’s effort but they had too many errors in the end.
“I loved our fight tonight,” Johnson said. “We battled all game, Ultimately, too many errors added up in regards to turnovers, missed free throws and some lapses in transition. We’ll look to fix those moving forward but proud of how we competed.”
The Yotes took a 40-26 lead into halftime with eight players scoring in the first half. But they came out cold in the second half, hitting three of their first 13 field-goal attempts as the Warriors cut the lead down to 46-41 six minutes into the half after back-to-back layups by former Colfax standout John Lustig.
“Sometimes you don’t make shots,” Wyman said. “They did a great job defensively, but we needed to get the ball popping a little bit more. I think we’ll get easier shots and make them.”
The Warriors continued to stick around for much of the rest of the game, cutting the Yotes’ lead down to 60-56 on a 3-pointer by Davian Brown with 4:46 left in the game.
An 8-2 run by the Yotes extended the lead to 68-58 with 2:27 remaining, and the Yotes closed out to maintain a three-game lead on the field in the Cascade Conference standings.
“It just comes down to our depth,” said Paul Wilson, who finished with 10 points and after Friday’s game is due for a head shave. “We just were able to tire teams out and we’ve got the right guys making the right shots at the right time and we’re just staying together as a unit.”
Jake O’Neil finished with a team-high 15 points for the Yotes before fouling out, while Elzie finished with 12 points. Samaje Morgan finished just short of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
Former Pullman standout Grayson Hunt led all scorers with 17 points. Lustig added 14.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (9-11, 6-8)
Hunt 7-11 3-4 16, Lustig 6-10 1-3 14, Bennion 3-6 2-3 9, Brown 3-6 2-4 9, Crosby 3-6 1-2 8, Peoples Jr. 2-6 0-0 4, Courtney 1-2 0-0 2, Chaney 0-2 0-0 0, Newsom 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 9-16 63.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (19-1, 14-0)
O’Neil 5-9 5-6 15, Wyman 4-11 4-7 14, Elzie 3-10 4-4 12, Handran 1-1 0-0 2, Robinett 0-4 1-2 1, Wilson 5-8 0-0 10, Morgan 4-10 1-2 9, Rogers 3-6 0-0 6, Radford 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 27-64 15-21 74.
Halftime — College of Idaho, 40-26. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 4-12 (Brown 1-1, Crosby 1-1, Bennion 1-3, Lustig 1-5, Chaney 0-2), College of Idaho 5-19 (Elzie 2-4, Wyman 2-5, Radford 1-2, Robinett 0-2, O’Neil 0-3, Morgan 0-3). Fouled out — Lustig, O’Neil. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 29 (Hunt, Bennion 6), College of Idaho 40 (Wyman 10). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 10 (Lustig 4), College of Idaho 16 (Morgan 9). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 17, College of Idaho 17. Technical — Peoples Jr. A — 2,004.