area briefs
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — Lewis-Clark State volleyball coach Shaun Pohlman said he was looking to see how his team might respond if it faced a challenge against Walla Walla University on Wednesday, during the Warriors’ season opener.
“I was looking to see if there would be moments where we would need to respond,” he said, “and what we would do.”
In the third set, Pohlman got an opportunity to see just that when Walla Walla jumped out to a 6-3 lead.
The teams were later tied at 14 points apiece.
But after finally facing some resistance, the Warriors pulled away for good to put the finishing touches on a sweep of the Wolves, winning the third set by nine.
The Warriors won in three sets by scores of 25-16, 25-11, 25-16.
Freshman Channa Hart led the Warriors with six kills in the contest, while Tori Edwards had five.
“I was hoping we would get the opportunity to play everyone to get them all that ‘feet wet’ feeling,” Pohlman said. “Today pointed out what we need to work on over the next week.
“It is specific stuff with small tweaks. Today gave us great feedback.”
The Warriors had 38 kills to Walla Walla’s 16 and 24 assists to the Wolves’ 7. The Wolves committed 18 errors.
Brooke Kaawa and Jordan Hunter had four kills apiece.
COLLEGE BASKETBALLVandals add Novsek
MOSCOW — The Idaho men’s basketball team added Doug Novsek as an assistant coach, the school announced Wednesday.
“We are incredibly fortunate to add someone with the level of talent and wealth of experience that Doug will bring to our program,” interim UI coach Zac Claus said. “He is a wonderful man that brings a high level of trust and integrity.
“Our players will benefit and improve from his vast knowledge and terrific work ethic from day one. This is a great day for us to have Doug join the Vandals.”
Most recently, Novsek spent one season as a quality control consultant with Southern Illinois, his alma mater. Prior to that, he coached for three seasons at the University of Evansville, where he helped the Purple Aces reach the Missouri Valley Conference championship in 2015-16.
Novsek also spent nine seasons at the University of Nevada, alongside Claus.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLUI schedule finalized
MOSCOW — All kickoff times for the 2019 Idaho football season are set, the school announced on Wednesday.
The three games which had previously not had start times were an Oct. 5 game welcoming Weber State, a Nov. 2 visit from Cal Poly and a Nov. 16 visit from Sacramento State — all those games starting at 2 p.m. in the Kibbie Dome.