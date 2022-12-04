OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thanks to a 56 percent shooting performance in the first half, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team climbed back above .500 on Saturday.

Sophomore guard Davian Brown had 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting as the Warriors pounded the Evergreen State Geoducks 80-56 in Cascade Conference play at the Constantino Recreation Center.

Tags

Recommended for you