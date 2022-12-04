OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thanks to a 56 percent shooting performance in the first half, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team climbed back above .500 on Saturday.
Sophomore guard Davian Brown had 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting as the Warriors pounded the Evergreen State Geoducks 80-56 in Cascade Conference play at the Constantino Recreation Center.
“Proud of the guys for bouncing back,” coach Austin Johnson said. “We were much more connected defensively which allowed us to get some easy baskets in transition. We’ve got a lot to work on, but I am excited to see who this group decides to become.”
Freshman guard John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, added 13 points and five rebounds for the Warriors (5-4, 2-1), who went 33-for-68 (48.5 percent) shooting overall but were 20-for-36 (55.6 percent) from the field in the first half.
Tyler Williford finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Geoducks (1-3, 1-1). Jayden Upshaw chipped in 15 points.
LCSC got off to a hot start, scoring 14 of the game’s first 16 points in the first 4:25 of action. Brown hit a pair of 3-pointers and had eight points in the run.
Evergreen State got within 14-9, but that was as close as it got for the remainder of the game. The Warriors took a 48-29 lead into the locker room.
LCSC had a lead as large as 24 points late in the second half before the final margin.
The Warriors held a 40-29 rebounding advantage, 9-4 in second-chance points, 6-2 in points off turnovers, 36-12 in bench points and 48-30 in points in the paint.
LCSC next plays at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home in an exhibition against Northwest Indian College.